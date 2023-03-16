Whalers win third straight state championship

SUPERIOR — It was a three-peat for the Superior Whalers Swim Team on Feb. 19 at the Minnesota YMCA State Meet held at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center.

"It is pretty awesome," said coach Stefan Pagnucci.

Key factors to the program's success are a large number of swimmers, and swimmers who are well-rounded and willing to push themselves, Pagnucci said.

On the numbers side, the Whalers had 116 swimmers at the sectional meet and 115 went on to swim at the state meet, Pagnucci said.

Sending nearly every swimmer from sectionals to state was unheard of when Pagnucci and his wife, Shawn, started coaching the Whalers nine years ago, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We’d have about two-thirds of our kids who swam at sectionals (who) would go on and qualify for state ... Now it’s 100%. Pretty much if you compete at sectionals, our coaching staff does a great job of putting together a lineup to give every kid their best chance to make it (to state)," Pagnucci said.

The coaches also encourage the young athletes to go outside their comfort zones and compete in races that might be difficult or not their favorites.

From left, Kyle Kittelson, Nolan Bird, Danny Schnell and Crosby Grim pose on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Minnesota YMCA State Meet held at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center. Contributed / Shawn Pagnucci

For example, when the Telegram asked Charlotte Poynter, 8, of Superior, what she likes about the butterfly stroke, her reply was a candid, "Not much."

Poynter's mother, Val, who is one of the team's coaches, chuckled and clarified that the butterfly is not Charlotte's favorite swim, but she's good at it. Charlotte will swim the 25-yard butterfly at the 2023 YMCA North Central Regional Championship Swim Meet, which begins Friday, March 17.

Even though she's not a big fan of the butterfly stroke, Charlotte said one of her favorite things about swimming is racing and learning different strokes. Her favorite, for the record, is the breaststroke because she can breathe with every stroke.

"I think it’s fun to race, and I get to have fun and do different strokes and stuff," she said.

Charlotte's sister, 11-year-old Zoe, swam in three events at state and said she dropped time in all of them.

Why does she like being on the Whalers?

ADVERTISEMENT

"I like swimming because it’s fun, and I can be with my friends on the team," Zoe said.

For Miles Olson, 8, of Superior, swimming is a fun way for him to strengthen his lungs.

From left, Emma Berg, Maya Slavkin, Sasha Slavkin and Kate Conlan pose for a photo on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Minnesota YMCA State Meet held at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center. Contributed / Shawn Pagnucci

"I have asthma, and I like how it helps me make my lungs stronger," Olson said. "I also like that it helps me practice swimming for when I swim at my lake cabin. And I just like how it makes me be able to swim faster."

Olson hit the wall 3 milliseconds ahead of his competitor in the 25-yard breaststroke at the state meet, one of five races he participated in. It was his second appearance at the state tournament, so he said he felt more comfortable compared to last year because he knew what to expect. He will swim the 25-yard backstroke at regionals, along with two other events.

Violet Warden, 11, of Esko, is in her second season with the Whalers. She recorded personal best times in every event she participated in at the state meet.

She appreciates that the coaches suggest swimmers try hard events.

"I like that all the coaches on Whalers are super nice, and they push me into events that I wouldn’t normally try if I wasn’t there with them," she said.

Warden swam the 1,000-yard freestyle at the sectional meet on her coaches' recommendation.

ADVERTISEMENT

When they asked if she wanted to try it, "I said I think that I can do it because if my coach thinks that I can do it, I know I can do it," Warden told the Telegram.

Olson also said he likes the coaches, as well as being on a team with swimmers of various ages.

"I really like my teammates ... I like that they’re different ages," Olson said. "They can tell me what to do better and what to do and to cheer."

Pagnucci said the energy from the kids is palpable during competitions, and the coaches work hard to make sure each child knows they contributed to the team's success.

"It’s a lot of good energy. They cheer so well for each other. It’s a team victory. Everyone’s a part of it whether you score a couple points in a relay or compete in a tough thing," he said. "Whatever it is that we’re doing, you can’t win a meet like this without a whole group of people doing the right stuff. We’re really proud."

Minnesota YMCA State Championship 2022-2023

Feb. 19, 2023

University of Minnesota Aquatics Center

Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay

8. Whalers, 1:55.40 (Mari Perrault, River Melcher, Charlotte Poynter, Vada Plafcan)

Boys 8 & Under 100 Yard Medley Relay

3. Whalers, 2:15.39 (Miles Olson, Logan Shuster, Landon Dalpiaz, Gibson Hillila)

Girls 9-10 200 Yard Medley Relay

2. Whalers, 2:48.55 (Clar Fechtelkotter, Ella Stack, Willa Walrath, Kena Johnson)

Boys 9-10 200 Yard Medley Relay

1. Whalers, 2:46.91 (Henry Dahl, Hayden Booker, Luke Shuster, Graeme Martin)

Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Freestyle

3. Miles Olson, 18.61; 14. Gibson Hillila, 22.36

Girls 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle

4. Ella Stack, 33.08; 9. Clar Fechtelkotter, 33.98

Boys 9-10 50 Yard Freestyle

7. Hayden Booker, 35.02

Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard IM

3. Charlotte Poynter, 1:52.95

Boys 8 & Under 100 Yard IM

3. Logan Shuster, 1:57.81; 5. Landon Dalpiaz, 3:07.15

Girls 9-10 100 Yard IM

3. Ella Stack, 1:27.06; 16. Hailey Raisanen, 1:42.33

Boys 9-10 100 Yard IM

4. Luke Shuster, 1:27.90; 11. Henry Dahl, 1:44.60; --- Liam Heser, DQ

Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke

7. Bevyn Ploehn, 23.39

Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Backstroke

1. Miles Olson, 21.33; 6. Gibson Hillila, 24.34

Girls 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke

5. Char Fechtelkotter, 40.37

Boys 9-10 50 Yard Backstroke

13. Hayden Booker, 46.45

Girls 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

7. Whalers, 1:39.10 (Evie Murphy, River Melcher, Bevyn Ploehn, Addisen Glonchak)

Boys 8 & Under 100 Yard Freestyle Relay

4. Whalers A, 1:59.81 (Aaron Slavkin, Landon Dalpiaz, Oliver Hensch, Gibson Hillila); 5. Whalers B, 2:27.86 (Kaleb Cowan, Dawson Booker, Leo Barnstorf, Tristan Hansel)

Girls 9-10 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

6. Whalers A, 2:38.94 (Willa Walrath, Lucy Cordova, Lexi Schwartz, Madi Graczyk); 12. Whalers B, 3:06.33 (Niamh Burns, Katelyn Sederberg, Brayah Kenville, Ovila Backstrom)

Boys 9-10 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

5. Whalers, 2:57.81 (Henry Dahl, Sawyer Turcotte, Jacob Flint, Liam Perrault)

Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Butterfly

3. Charlotte Poynter, 21.55; 13. Bevyn Ploehn, 33.09

Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Butterfly

7. Logan Shuster, 28.26; 11. Landon Dalpiaz, 1:01.85

Girls 9-10 50 Yard Butterfly

10. Hailey Raisanen, 46.33; 11. Millie Barnstorf, 46.56

Boys 9-10 50 Yard Butterfly

7. Luke Shuster, 44.87; 9. Henry Dahl, 50.62; 13. Liam Heser, 1:17.23

Boys 8 & Under 50 Yard Freestyle

10. Aaron Slavkin, 53.23

Girls 8 & Under 25 Yard Breaststroke

12. Charlotte Poynter, 30.64

Boys 8 & Under 25 Yard Breaststroke

2. Logan Shuster, 24.60; 9. Miles Olson, 32.42; 11. Tristan Hansel, 35.63; 12. Landon Dalpiaz, 36.60

Girls 9-10 50 Yard Breaststroke

1. Ella Stack, 41.84; 2. Clar Fechtelkotter, 42.59; 11. Hailey Raisanen, 50.23

Boys 9-10 50 Yard Breaststroke

1. Hayden Booker, 42.59; 3. Luke Shuster, 45.17; 11. Henry Dahl, 54.75

Girls 8 & Under 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

5. Whalers, 4:01.03 (Addisen Glonchak, Mari Perrault, Vada Plafcan, Charlotte Poynter)

Boys 8 & Under 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. Whalers A, 3:32.67 (Aaron Slavkin, Miles Olson, Tristan Hansel, Logan Shuster); 4. Whalers B, 4:40.47 (Kaleb Cowan, Dawson Booker, Leo Barnstorf, Oliver Hensch)

Girls 9-10 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Whalers A, 5:42.55 (Clar Fechtelkotter, Sophia Meller, Kena Johnson, Ella Stack); 9. Whalers C, 6:40.88 (Lexi Schwartz, Grace Ludtke, Cora Enslin, Lucy Cordova); 10. Whalers B, 6:48.31 (Hailey Raisanen, Millie Barnstorf, Katelyn Sederberg, Kalani Trettin)

Boys 9-10 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. Whalers A, 5:58.47 (Graeme Martin, Liam Perrault, Perrin Koivisto, Luke Shuster); 5. Whalers B, 6:50.94 (Liam Heser, Hayden Booker, Sawyer Turcotte, Jacob Flint)

Girls 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle

1. Eleanor Enslin, 2:13.90; 12. Kairi Koivisto, 2:42.17; 13. Katelyn Vaineo, 2:43.69

Boys 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle

3. Tyler Skandel, 2:34.96; 11. Carter Waletzko, 2:52.23

Girls 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle

8. Kylee Johnson, 2:23.03

Boys 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle

2. Madden Stone, 2:05.88; 4. Zachery Meece, 2:17.04; 7. Oso Fish, 2:26.79; 8. Reid Bertagnoli, 2:34.83; 9. Hugo Wittkopf, 2:45.66; 11. Jack Jennell, 2:52.08

Girls 15 & Over 200 Yard Freestyle

7. Emma Peterson, 2:15.35

Boys 15 & Over 200 Yard Freestyle

1. Joey Duzell, 2:02.22; 4. Ezekiel Fish, 2:08.36; 5. Crosby Grim, 2:09.31; 7. Kyle Kittleson, 2:24.90

Girls 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay

2. Whalers A, 2:17.97 (Gabby Anderson, Ella Stone, Eleanor Enslin, Reva Polacsek); 7. Whalers B, 2:30.83 (Haley Jonns, Katelynn Monroe, Dillan Skandel, Katelyn Vaineo); 12. Whalers D, 2:51.88 (Cora Enslin, Evelyn Monson, Salina Madsen, Kalani Trettin)

Boys 11-12 200 Yard Medley Relay

3. Whalers A, 2:25.93 (Carter Waletzko, Marc Pagnucci, Karsen Burnes, Tyler Skandel)

Girls 15 & Over 200 Yard Medley Relay

10. Whalers A, 2:23.79 (Rylie Corton, Ava Dahl, Allison Ringat, Emma Peterson); 12. Whalers C, 2:32.38 (Violet Warden, Lilianna Trettin, Rylee Demers, Sheena Fierst); 13. Whalers B, 2:32.67 (Jolie Urie, Julia Peterson, Haley Meyers, Kate Conlan)

Boys 15 & Over 200 Yard Medley Relay

1. Whalers A, 1:55.28 (Eli Benson, Paolo Pagnucci, Ezekiel Fish, Joey Duzell)

Girls 11-12 50 Yard Freestyle

14. Reva Polacsek, 31.74; 15. Gabby Anderson, 32.68

Girls 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle

12. Kylee Johnson, 30.16

Boys 13-14 50 Yard Freestyle

1. Aiden Pagnucci, 25.40

Boys 15 & Over 50 Yard Freestyle

1.Joey Duzell, 24.35; 2. Eli Benson, 24.99; 3. Ezekiel Fish, 25.05

Girls 15 & Over 400 Yard IM

5. Rylee Demers, 5:50.73; 8. Dillan Skandel, 6:23.66; 10. Lilianna Trettin, 6:37.86; 11. Reva Polacsek, 7:15.02; 12. Ava Dahl, 7:17.80; 13. Zoe Poynter, 7:50.84

Boys 15 & Over 400 Yard IM

1. Levi Raisanen, 5:40.55; 2. Trevor Peterson, 5:54.94; 3. David Melander, 5:55.96; 4. William Sasser, 6:55.54

Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard IM

11. MaKenzie Simula, 1:19.01; 15. Paige DeMars, 1:36.27; 16. Cora Shaul, 1:44.77

Boys 15 & Over 100 Yard IM

8. Daniel Schnell, 1:10.50; 12. Truman Moore, 1:20.47

Girls 11-12 100 Yard IM

1. Eleanor Enslin, 1:09.83

Boys 11-12 100 Yard IM

6. Marc Pagnucci, 1:18.43

Boys 13-14 200 Yard IM

2. Madden Stone, 2:33.04; 4. Dane Bird, 2:59.66; 5. Oso Fish, 3:07.47; 8. Walden Melander, 3:30.81; 9. Graeme Martin, 3:32.56

Girls 15 & Over 200 Yard IM

6. Julia Peterson, 2:34.14; 9. Allison Ringat, 2:49.51; 10. Rylie Corton, 2:55.41; 11. Emma Berg, 3:04.26

Boys 15 & Over 200 Yard IM

1. Paolo Pagnucci, 2:21.56; 2. Nolan Bird, 2:26.35; 3. Daniel Schnell, 2:38.14; 4. Wyld Wittkopf, 2:52.13

Girls 15 & Over 200 Yard Backstroke

7. Jolie Urie, 3:03.80; 9. Samantha Herron, 3:17.49; 11. Gracie Johnstad, 3:19.23; 12. Violet Warden, 3:21.14; 14. Olivia Johnstad, 3:36.54; 15. Katelynn Monroe, 3:43.59; --- Haley Jonns, DQ

Boys 15 & Over 200 Yard Backstroke

3. Carter Waletzko, 3:10.56; 4. Simon Turcotte, 3:26.79; 5. Tommy Tenerelli, 3:44.07; --- Sawyer Plafcan, DQ

Girls 13-14 100 Yard Backstroke

9. Dakota Lowney, 1:17.46

Boys 13-14 100 Yard Backstroke

1. Aiden Pagnucci, 1:07.33

Boys 15 & Over 100 Yard Backstroke

1. Eli Benson, 1:06.88; 2. Kyle Kittleson, 1:12.23; 5. Truman Moore, 1:31.11

Girls 11-12 500 Yard Freestyle

8. Ella Stone, 6:55.64

Boys 11-12 500 Yard Freestyle

3. Tyler Skandel, 7:01.94; 8. Carter Waletzko, 7:40.81; 12. Graeme Martin, 8:01.38; 13. Liam Perrault, 8:26.65; 15. Simon Turcotte, 9:06.75

Girls 13-14 500 Yard Freestyle

8. Sheena Fierst, 7:19.25

Boys 13-14 500 Yard Freestyle

2. Zachery Meece, 6:18.66; 4. Sterling Duncan, 6:33.57; 5. David Melander, 6:45.11; 6. Oso Fish, 6:49.38; 8. Hugo Wittkopf, 7:19.69; 9. Jack Jennell, 8:03.58

Girls 15 & Over 500 Yard Freestyle

7. Julia Peterson, 6:11.08; 8. Emma Peterson, 6:11.41; 11. Emma Berg, 7:33.18

Boys 15 & Over 500 Yard Freestyle

1. Nolan Bird, 5:40.18; 4. Trevor Peterson, 6:44.78; 7. Wyld Wittkopf, 7:04.98

Girls 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

7. Whalers A, 2:15.48 (Dillan Skandel, Haley Jonns, Kairi Koivisto, Ella Stone)

Boys 11-12 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

6. Whalers A, 2:23.82 (Karsen Burnes, William Sasser, Carter Waletzko, Sawyer Plafcan); 9. Whalers B, 2:44.10 (Walden Melander, Tommy Tenerelli, Simon Turcotte, Boomi Wittkopf)

Girls 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

4. Whalers A, 2:03.21 (Dakota Lowney, Samantha Herron, Avery Waletzko, Kylee Johnson)

Boys 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Whalers A, 1:52.33 (Madden Stone, Sterling Duncan, Zachery Meece, Aiden Pagnucci)

Girls 15 & Over 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

11. Whalers A, 2:33.28 (Paige DeMars, Annaleigh Meece, Olivia Johnstad, MaKenzie Simula); 12. Whalers B, 2:36.11 (Jennifer Saari, Sasha Slavkin, Cora Shaul, Emma Berg)

Boys 15 & Over 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Whalers A, 1:49.09 (Crosby Grim, Kyle Kittleson, Daniel Schnell, Nolan Bird); 4. Whalers B, 2:02.36 (Wyld Wittkopf, Oso Fish, Trevor Peterson, Jack Jennell); 5. Whalers C, 2:06.48 (Dane Bird, David Melander, Truman Moore, Reid Bertagnoli)

Girls 15 & Over 200 Yard Butterfly

2. Rylee Demers, 2:55.29; 3. Rylie Corton, 3:15.24; 4. Allison Ringat, 3:23.54; 5. Reva Polacsek, 3:25.44; 6. Lilianna Trettin, 3:38.13; 7. Ava Dahl, 3:40.33; 8. Jennifer Saari, 3:47.91; 9. Dillan Skandel, 4:03.09; 10. Zoe Poynter, 4:33.33

Boys 15 & Over 200 Yard Butterfly

3. Dane Bird, 3:39.13; 4. William Sasser, 3:53.89

Girls 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly

1. Eleanor Enslin, 30.17; 9. Gabby Anderson, 35.16

Boys 11-12 50 Yard Butterfly

2. Levi Raisanen, 29.59; 7. Marc Pagnucci, 34.54

Girls 13-14 100 Yard Butterfly

13. Dakota Lowney, 1:25.91

Boys 13-14 100 Yard Butterfly

3. David Melander, 1:33.51; 4. Graeme Martin, 1:53.02; 5. Walden Melander, 2:01.45

Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard Butterfly

4. MaKenzie Simula, 1:13.92

Boys 15 & Over 100 Yard Butterfly

1. Ezekiel Fish, 1:00.00; 2. Paolo Pagnucci, 1:03.50; 3. Eli Benson, 1:03.86

Girls 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle

13. Kairi Koivisto, 1:14.43

Boys 11-12 100 Yard Freestyle

7. Tyler Skandel, Whalers, 1:12.48

Girls 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle

7. Kylee Johnson, 1:03.47

Boys 13-14 100 Yard Freestyle

1. Aiden Pagnucci, 56.19

Boys 15 & Over 100 Yard Freestyle

1. Joey Duzell, 54.19; 5. Crosby Grim, 57.96; 6. Nolan Bird, 58.06; 12. Kyle Kittleson, 1:06.25

Girls 15 & Over 200 Yard Breaststroke

8. Allison Ringat, 3:11.55; 11. Avery Waletzko, 3:20.56; 13. Lilianna Trettin, 3:28.04; 15. Evelyn Monson, 3:34.38

Boys 15 & Over 200 Yard Breaststroke

6. Sterling Duncan, 3:07.75; 7. Reid Bertagnoli, 3:15.86; 9. Dane Bird, 3:29.88; 10. Karsen Burnes, 3:35.83; 13. Sawyer Plafcan, 3:56.44; 14. Walden Melander, 4:04.11; 15. Boomi Wittkopf, 5:05.90

Girls 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke

5. Ella Stone, 40.08; 6. Dillan Skandel, 40.55; 12. Gabby Anderson, 43.04; 13. Katelynn Monroe, 43.24

Boys 11-12 50 Yard Breaststroke

2. Marc Pagnucci, 35.93; 3. Levi Raisanen, 39.20

Girls 13-14 100 Yard Breaststroke

12. Dakota Lowney, 1:25.66

Boys 13-14 100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Madden Stone, 1:11.80

Girls 15 & Over 100 Yard Breaststroke

4. Julia Peterson, 1:21.51; 9. Rylee Demers, 1:25.27; 11. Rylie Corton, 1:33.23; 12. MaKenzie Simula, 1:37.55; 13. Emma Berg, 1:40.79

Boys 15 & Over 100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Paolo Pagnucci, 1:09.32; 2. Crosby Grim, 1:10.28; 4. Daniel Schnell, 1:13.53; 8. Wyld Wittkopf, 1:22.44; 10. Trevor Peterson, 1:24.82; 11. Truman Moore, 1:25.13

Girls 11-12 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. Whalers A, 4:37.36 (Reva Polacsek, Kairi Koivisto, Gabby Anderson, Eleanor Enslin); 7. Whalers B, 5:17.25 (Salina Madsen, Katelyn Vaineo, Evelyn Monson, Violet Warden)

Boys 11-12 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

4. Whalers A, 5:23.97 (Tyler Skandel, Walden Melander, Simon Turcotte, Marc Pagnucci); 8. Whalers B, 5:51.43 (William Sasser, Sawyer Plafcan, Tommy Tenerelli, Boomi Wittkopf)

Girls 13-14 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. Whalers A, 4:41.95 (Dakota Lowney, Haley Meyers, Avery Waletzko, Kylee Johnson); 6. Whalers B, 5:27.96 (Lilianna Trettin, Samantha Herron, Sheena Fierst, Jolie Urie)

Boys 13-14 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Whalers A, 4:13.98 (Zachery Meece, Dane Bird, Madden Stone, Aiden Pagnucci)

Girls 15 & Over 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

7. Whalers A, 4:41.33 (MaKenzie Simula, Paige DeMars, Rylee Demers, Julie Peterson); 9. Whalers B, 5:26.31 (Ava Dahl, Cora Shaul, Jennifer Saari, Rylie Corton); 10. Whalers E, 5:29.22 (Emma Peterson, Katelynn Monroe, Jojo Peterson, Zoe Poynter); 11. Whalers D, 5:42.39 (Allison Ringat, Annaleigh Meece, Olivia Johnstad, Gracie Johnstad); 13. Whalers C, 5:59.00 (Emma Berg, Kate Conlan, Sasha Slavkin, Maya Slavkin)

Boys 15 & Over 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Whalers A, 3:40.49 (Joey Duzell, Eli Benson, Paolo Pagnucci, Ezekiel Fish); 4. Whalers B, 4:17.17 (Daniel Schnell, Nolan Bird, Reid Bertagnoli, David Melander); 5. Whalers C, 4:31.86 (Kyle Kittleson, Oso Fish, Trevor Peterson, Truman Moore); 6. Whalers D, 4:32.35 (Hugo Wittkopf, Sterling Duncan, Wyld Wittkopf, Crosby Grim)

Girls 15 & Over 1000 Yard Freestyle

9. Salina Madsen, 15:22.59; 10. Sheena Fierst, 15:53.56; 11. Katelyn Vaineo, 15:54.29; 12. Samantha Herron, 16:28.95; 13. Paige DeMars, 16:35.69; 14. Violet Warden, 17:43.36; 15. Katelynn Monroe, 17:50.14; 16. Annaleigh Meece, 18:53.82

Boys 15 & Over 1000 Yard Freestyle

3. Zachery Meece, 13:34.44; 7. William Sasser, 15:26.99; 8. Hugo Wittkopf, 15:33.63; 9. Jack Jennell,16:43.92; 10. Sawyer Plafcan, 17:06.07; 11. Karsen Burnes, 18:02.09; 12. Tommy Tenerelli, 18:16.13; 13. Simon Turcotte, 18:43.50.

Combined Team Scores

1. Superior YMCA Whalers 3568

2. Brainerd Dolphins 3162

3. St Cloud YMCA Swim Team 1778

4. Itasca County Family YMCA 1622

5. Shoreview YMCA Marlins 1534

6. YMCA Narwhals 1198

7. Worthington Stingrays 1150.5

8. Mankato YMCA Marlins 1123.5

9. The Sharks 898

10. Mariners 894.5

11. Elk River YMCA Rays 665

12. Duluth YMCA Northerns 597.5

13. Vstorm 194

14. Austin Aqua Pack 122

15. Albert Lea Tiger Sharks 32

Women - Team Rankings - Through Event 999

1. Brainerd Dolphins 1865.5

2. Superior YMCA Whalers 1338

3. St Cloud YMCA Swim Team 1154

4. Itasca County Family YMCA 1000

5. Shoreview YMCA Marlins 835.5

6. Mankato YMCA Marlins 770.5

7. YMCA Narwhals 751.5

8. The Sharks 692

9. Mariners 607.5

10. Worthington Stingrays 513

11. Duluth YMCA Northerns 324.5

12. Elk River YMCA Rays 252

13. Vstorm 149

14. Austin Aqua Pack 83

Men - Team Rankings - Through Event 999

1. Superior YMCA Whalers 2230

2. Brainerd Dolphins 1296.5

3. Shoreview YMCA Marlins 698.5

4. Worthington Stingrays 637.5

5. St Cloud YMCA Swim Team 624

6. Itasca County Family YMCA 622

7. YMCA Narwhals 446.5

8. Elk River YMCA Rays 413

9. Mankato YMCA Marlins 353

10. Mariners 287

11. Duluth YMCA Northerns 273

12. The Sharks 206

13. Vstorm 45

14. Austin Aqua Pack 39