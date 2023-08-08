Team Hansen wins 2023 Hadley Memorial Softball Tournament
Kell Piggott hit the walk-off home run for Team Hansen after his team found themselves down late.
SUPERIOR — Team Hansen beat Team Raye 7-6 for the championship of the 6th Annual John S. Hadley IV Memorial Softball Tournament Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Hayes Court Fields.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the JSH4 Memorial Foundation, which uses proceeds to support causes such as Superior Youth Organization baseball and softball; the John S. Hadley IV Memorial Scholarship provided annually to a Superior High School senior who has played baseball or softball in Superior; as well as pancreatic cancer research.
