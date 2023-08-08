Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Team Hansen wins 2023 Hadley Memorial Softball Tournament

Kell Piggott hit the walk-off home run for Team Hansen after his team found themselves down late.

Winning softball team poses with trophy
Team Hansen, winners of the 2023 Hadley Memorial Softball Tournament, pose with the tournament banner and trophy on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Hayes Court Complex in Superior. In the front row from left are Gunnar Hansen, Indigo Fish, Grace Hansen, Tristan Brennan and Chris Stenberg; in the back row from left are George Hansen, Paul Piggott, Kell Piggott, Mason Stenberg, George Hansen Jr., Mike Vavra, Jayden Hoffman and Sean Brennan.
Contributed / John Hadley
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Team Hansen beat Team Raye 7-6 for the championship of the 6th Annual John S. Hadley IV Memorial Softball Tournament Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Hayes Court Fields.

Kell Piggott hit the walk-off home run for Team Hansen after his team found themselves down late.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the JSH4 Memorial Foundation, which uses proceeds to support causes such as Superior Youth Organization baseball and softball; the John S. Hadley IV Memorial Scholarship provided annually to a Superior High School senior who has played baseball or softball in Superior; as well as pancreatic cancer research.

READ MORE IN PREP SPORTS
A woman in a flower shirt points at a photo on a wall.
Prep
Baseball Hall of Famer’s Superior home converted to an Airbnb
Before the renovation, Dave Bancroft’s home on Tower Avenue was described as “unlivable” by biographer Tom Alesia.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Bubbles float past smiling woman.
Prep
Superior swimmer headed to Japan for masters worlds
Amy Flessert has qualified for the World Aquatic Masters Championships three previous times and will compete in Fukuoka, Japan, beginning Saturday.
6d ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Player shoots ball.
Prep
Superior basketball looks to capitalize on youth, experience
The Spartans are coming off of their first trip to the sectional round since the 2015-16 season.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Optic yellow softball on grass
Prep
2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Softball Team
The 2023 team includes four seniors, one junior and five sophomores.
Jun 29
 · 
By  Staff reports

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
063021.S.DNT.AutoRacing.jpg
Sports
Doar comes out ahead after rescheduled Twin 25s at Gondik Law
8h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tiger Logo_25.jpg
Sports
Golf scramble benefitting Weinandt scholarship set for Aug. 19
Aug 1
 · 
By  Don Leighton / For the Superior Telegram
Mike Klippenstein stands with his car on the track.
Sports
A world champion on water, Klippenstein finding his way on dirt
Aug 1
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Douglas County Circuit Court Gavel 2
Local
Former coach pleads no contest to child sex assault charges
1d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
white man with gray hair and a goatee wearing a black shirt
Arts and Entertainment
James Cameron dined in Duluth, says restaurant owner
2h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Exterior of Lake Superior Elementary School
Local
Former members speak out at Superior School Board meeting
3h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Photo showing a strip mall with a laundromat and dog wash
Business
Linn Companies plans new businesses in Superior
4h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson