Why Warriors' win against Bucks had special meaning for Donte DiVincenzo

He entered the night 0-3 against his former team, losing to them twice as a King last season and once as a Warrior in Milwaukee on Dec. 13.

Two men jump to grab the basketball
Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) deflects a shot by Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the first quarter at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Sports
By C.J. Holmes / San Francisco Chronicle
March 13, 2023 02:00 PM

There was a moment during the Golden State Warriors' 125-116 overtime win against the Bucks on Saturday, March 11, at Chase Center that captured the relationship Donte DiVincenzo still has with his former Milwaukee teammates.

It has been more than a year since DiVincenzo last suited up for the Bucks. But it appears his old team is still intimately familiar with his game.

"I used to like it when you crashed the boards," Bucks center Brook Lopez told DiVincenzo. "It's not cute anymore. It's not cute anymore, Donte."

DiVincenzo finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals against the team that drafted him 17th overall in 2018. One of his six 3-pointers gave Golden State a 50-49 lead entering halftime.

"There was definitely a lot of talk," DiVincenzo said. "I was just trying to tell them I'm not talking to them until after the game. But Khris (Middleton) and Jrue (Holiday) were not letting it go. ... It's like family over there for me."

DiVincenzo, 26, spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Bucks, where he started 66 games during their championship season in 2020-21 before his postseason was cut short in the first round of the playoffs because of a left ankle injury.

DiVincenzo returned from the injury in late December last season before getting traded to Sacramento. He then signed a two-year, $9.3 million deal to join the Warriors as a free agent in the offseason.

Saturday's win didn't just snap a three-game losing streak for the Warriors, it gave them sole possession of sixth place in the Western Conference playoff race, no small matter with 14 games left and 13 teams jostling for playoff or play-in spots.

However, the victory had more sentimental value for DiVincenzo. He entered the night 0-3 against his former team, losing to them twice as a King last season and once as a Warrior in Milwaukee on Dec. 13. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play Saturday, DiVincenzo owns bragging rights for now.

"I take pride in it. I take it personal," DiVincenzo said when asked about the emotion of facing his former team. "I love those guys over there, but I also want to beat them every time we play them. It feels good to get the win, but it also feels good for us."

DiVincenzo is averaging 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in his 58 games for the Warriors while contributing career bests in assists (3.4 per game) and shooting from 3-point range (40.8%).

Reach C.J. Holmes: cj.holmes@sfchronicle.com.

(c)2023 the San Francisco Chronicle

