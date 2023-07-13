UW football alums J.J., T.J. Watt make history in cereal aisle

MADISON — Two of the most successful University of Wisconsin football products in history will be featured on a limited-edition box of Wheaties cereal this fall.

J.J. and T.J. Watt will be the first pair of brothers featured on a box of Wheaties, a brand whose boxes have boasted athletes for more than 100 years. J.J. starred at UW as a defensive end before being taken with the 11th pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, while T.J. was a standout outside linebacker for the Badgers before the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the first round of the 2017 Draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates a Steelers sack against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 16, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY Sports

Derek Watt, the youngest of the three brothers and a former Badgers fullback, will also be featured on the back of the box.

"It is a childhood dream come true to be on the next Wheaties box," J.J. and T.J. said in a press release. "To be included among the incredible roster of athletes who have been featured over the years is a true honor. We hope this box is a reminder for athletes and people everywhere to persevere — on the field and in life — and always champion what you're passionate about."

Wheaties is also donating $100,000 to the Justin J. Watt Foundation to support its cause of establishing after-school athletic opportunities at middle schools nationwide.

The Watts are the first duo of athletes to be on a Wheaties box cover since 1934. The box is expected on shelves in early August for $6.19.

J.J. retired from the NFL last fall after an 11-year career in which he won the league's defensive player of the year award three times, and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He is being inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame this fall.

T.J. is entering his seventh season with the Steelers and is a four-time All-Pro selection, as well as the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year. Derek is currently a free agent, and has played 114 games since entering the league in 2016.

