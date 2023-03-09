99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Jets leave Aaron Rodgers meeting with ‘optimism,’ report says

The ball appears to be entirely in Rodgers’ court at this point, and if he wants to be a Jet, he will be a Jet.

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game Jan. 22 against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.
Jeff Hanisch / USA Today Sports
By Bridget Hyland / nj.com
March 09, 2023 09:46 AM

Will he or won't he? That's been the question of the week as the NFL world waits on word from Aaron Rodgers.

The veteran quarterback could hop teams for the first time in his career and join the New York Jets. Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers gave the Jets permission to speak to Rodgers, and the contingent that flew out to California to meet with him on Tuesday, March 7, included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and team president Hymie Elhai.

And it seems like it went well — from the Jets perspective at least. Dianna Russini of ESPN reports: In the wake of an extensive in-person meeting between Aaron Rodgers & New York Jets brass, including owner Woody Johnson, there’s optimism in the Jets’ organization that they are on the brink of landing the future Hall of Fame QB, sources close to the situation tell ESPN.

The ball appears to be entirely in Rodgers’ court at this point, and if he wants to be a Jet, he will be a Jet.

If the Jets are able to court the 39-year-old, they’ll owe him $60 million this season and will need to send something to the Packers in the trade. As of right now, the Jets appear to be the only team seriously pursuing Rodgers, meaning his other options likely come down to retiring or staying in Green Bay.

NJ Advance Media’s Andy Vasquez contributed to this report.

Bridget Hyland may be reached at bhyland@njadvancemedia.com.

