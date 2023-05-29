Here's who the Bucks reportedly are set to hire as their next coach

MADISON — The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly have made their decision on their next coach, less than a month after firing Mike Budenholzer on the heels of the franchise's disappointing playoff performance.

The Bucks are in the process of finalizing a contract with Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin after narrowing the list of candidates to three finalists earlier in the week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday, May 27.

It will be the first NBA head coaching job for Griffin, a 48-year-old former player who emerged from a shortlist that reportedly had included Kenny Atkinson and Nick Nurse, Griffin's former boss with the Raptors.

Budenholzer was let go after leading Milwaukee to its first NBA championship in 50 years during a five-year run that saw the Bucks win almost 70% of their regular-season games. However, after an unexpected first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat, the organization felt it was time for a new leader to maximize its competitive window with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After a lengthy playing career with stops under several renowned NBA coaches — including Rick Pitino, Don Nelson, Jeff Van Gundy, Scott Skiles, Avery Johnson and P.J. Carlesimo — Griffin got his first job on an NBA coaching staff with the Bucks in 2008 as an assistant under Skiles, his former coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Griffin, who would be the 17th coach in Bucks franchise history, reached the postseason once in his two seasons under Skiles with the Bucks before joining Tom Thibodeau's staff in Chicago, where he made the playoffs five straight seasons as an assistant. He rejoined Skiles as an assistant with the Orlando Magic the following season then moved on to Oklahoma City, where he reached the playoffs in both of his two seasons with the Thunder.

Griffin joined the Raptors in 2018 as Nurse took the reins from Dwane Casey. The Raptors finished the 2018-19 regular season with a 58-24 record and went on to win the NBA title with a roster that included Kawhi Leonard.

The Raptors fired Nurse in April after missing the playoffs with a 41-41 record and the Bucks received permission from Toronto less than three weeks later to interview Griffin.

After making the NCAA Tournament in his first two seasons playing at Seton Hall under Carlesimo and averaging 11.5 points a game over his four seasons with the Pirates from 1992-96, the Wichita, Kansas, native went undrafted and began his professional playing career in Europe.

The 6-foot-5 wing was 25 years old when he made his NBA debut in November 1999 with the Boston Celtics. After two seasons with the Celtics, Griffin went on to play with four other NBA teams — the Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets and Seattle SuperSonics — before retiring in 2008 with career averages of 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Griffin reached the NBA Finals once as a player, coming up short with the Dallas Mavericks in 2006 as Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade led the Miami Heat to the franchise's first championship.

© 2023 The Wisconsin State Journal

Visit The Wisconsin State Journal at www.wisconsinstatejournal.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.