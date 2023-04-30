Get to know the members of the Packers' 2023 NFL Draft class

The Green Bay Packers selected 13 players during the three-day 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. Here's a closer look at the newest members of the Green and Gold.

LUKAS VAN NESS, DE, IOWA

Round: 1

Pick: 13

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 272 pounds

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words: "Honestly, I think it's very fitting," Van Ness said about his nickname "Hercules" during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being picked on Thursday, April 27. "I think it kind of gives me someone to idolize. It makes me laugh sometimes when people call me that. It's something that started between some of my teammates (who) kind of mentioned my physique. I've always paid a lot of attention to body health and the weight room. I love to work out. So honestly, it's a cool nickname. And it could be worse."

LUKE MUSGRAVE, TE, OREGON STATE

Luke Musgrave (88) runs with the football as the Oregon State Beavers hosted the Idaho Vandals in Corvallis, Oregon, on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The Green Bay Packers selected Musgrave, a tight end, with the 42nd pick in round two of the 2023 NFL Draft. Leon Neuschwander / The Oregonian/OregonLive via TNS

Round: 2

Pick: 42

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 253 pounds

In his words: "I just know that from day one I am going to work my butt off and come with my best foot forward every day and contribute to the team in whichever the coaches see me doing that," Musgrave said on Friday, April 28, after being drafted by the Packers. "I'm going to do whatever they see me doing."

JAYDEN REED, WR, MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) catches a 25-yard pass from quarterback Payton Thorne for a touchdown during the second overtime against Wisconsin at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Green Bay Packers picked Reed with the 50th pick during the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Joel Bissell | MLive.com/TNS

Round: 2

Pick: 50

ADVERTISEMENT

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 187 pounds

In his words: "I'm just coming in to add value where I can, whether it's special teams as a receiver, inside, outside. I'm just here to display my talent and do the best I can for the team," Reed said Friday after being selected by the Packers. "I played slot pretty much all my career. I love the slot, (but) then they transitioned me to outside. I felt (comfortable) on the outside, as well. I'm just blessed to be able to do both."

TUCKER KRAFT, TE, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Round: 3

Pick: 78

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 254 pounds

In his words: "Overcome with emotions for sure. This has been every single moment I've ever dreamed of. I wanted to be an NFL athlete, (plus) being brought into a historical organization like Green Bay," Kraft said after the Packers drafted him on Friday. "I'm looking out to the South Dakota sky right now, seeing the stars align, I'm feeling a little bit of excitement, for sure, at the possibilities ahead of me."

ADVERTISEMENT

COLBY WOODEN, DT, AUBURN

Round: 4

Pick: 116

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 273 pounds

In his words: "Man, today has been crazy. I'm just blessed and honored to go to such a storied franchise," Wooden said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being drafted by the Packers on Saturday, April 29. "I knew I was going, I just didn't know when. When the Packers called, I was just over the moon. I'm just ready to go."

SEAN CLIFFORD, QB, PENN STATE

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws as offensive lineman Caedan Wallace and Drew Shelton block during the third quarter on Jan. 2, 2023. The Green Bay Packers selected Clifford in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. JOE HERMITT/TNS

Round: 5

Pick: 149

Height: 6-foot-2

ADVERTISEMENT

Weight: 212 pounds

In his words: "I really loved it when I visited there. I'm just excited to be a part of it," Clifford said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected on Saturday. "The conversations were great, especially when I went out for my top-30 visit. I just felt like the coaching staff, the people there, the town really fit me really well."

DONTAYVION WICKS, WR, VIRGINIA

Dontayvion Wicks (3) reaches for an overthrown ball with Syracuse's defensive back Rob Hanna (19) covering. The Green Bay Packers selected Wicks in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dennis Nett | dnett@syracus.com/TNS

Round: 5

Pick: 159

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 208 pounds

In his words: "Being able to visit Green Bay and be around the organization ... I had some great conversations with (receivers) coach (Jason) Vrable and (head) coach (Matt) LaFleur. I'm just ready to get to work," Wicks said during a conference call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was drafted on Saturday afternoon. "I was at the Senior Bowl with (Packers second-round pick) Jay Reed, I was able to talk to him a lot and build a connection with him leading up to the draft. I just want to get in and work and be the best receiver group in the league."

KARL BROOKS, DE, BOWLING GREEN

Round: 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Pick: 179

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 300 pounds

In his words: "When I saw that caller ID come from Green Bay, a smile came across my face," Brooks said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after he was selected.

ANDERS CARLSON, PK, AUBURN

Round: 6

Pick: 207

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 215 pounds

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words: "Obviously Daniel and Rich crossed paths with the Raiders. I got to make it out to one practice," Carlson said of Packers special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and his older brother Daniel, who spent time together with the Raiders. "I've just kind of heard from afar how much he respects Rich. I don't know him too well, but I'm very excited about what I have heard about him and all that he's doing."

CARRINGTON VALENTINE, CB, KENTUCKY

Round: 7

Pick: 232

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 193 pounds

In his words: "The only (special-teams unit) I wasn't on was kickoff return. That's the only one I was missing. But I got reps there in practice," Valentine said in a Zoom call with reporters after being drafted Saturday. "Special teams is important. I'm trying to find my way onto the field one way or another. At corner or on special teams, I'm going out there to compete."

LEW NICHOLS III, RB, CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Round: 7

Pick: 235

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 222 pounds

In his words: "I'm no stranger to it. I've been playing in it my whole life," Nichols said of cold weather during a call with reporters after being drafted on Saturday. "I'm from Detroit, went to school in Mount Pleasant, so I'm definitely familiar with it. You add in my stature and my playing style, I'm a big, physical back, 220 pounds. So, me and the cold weather actually get along. Once it gets colder, guys start not wrapping up and start making business decisions. So I definitely feel good running in the cold."

ANTHONY JOHNSON JR., S, IOWA STATE

Round: 7

Pick: 242

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 207 pounds

In his words: "I've played at a lot of football. I understand the game, I love the game, and just my work ethic and who I am as a person on and off the field, I have great confidence in who I am now and who I'm going to be come," Johnson said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft. "I know my coaches at Iowa State, they've given me every tool to be able to handle any task life or football throws at me."

GRANT DuBOSE, WR, CHARLOTTE

Round: 7

Pick: 256

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

In his words: "It was an emotional roller-coaster during this process. You never know where you're going to land and when you're going to land," DuBose said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters after the draft ended. "To get that phone call from Green Bay, it was amazing."

© 2023 The Wisconsin State Journal

Visit The Wisconsin State Journal at www.wisconsinstatejournal.com .

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.