Bucks use balanced effort to rout Spurs

The Bucks improved to an NBA-best 52-20 after winning for the 23rd time in its last 26 games.

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for a layup against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.
Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 9:43 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 14 rebounds before resting for the entire fourth quarter as the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed in a 130-94 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, March 22.

Khris Middleton added 19 points and 10 assists for Milwaukee, which improved to an NBA-best 52-20 after winning for the 23rd time in its last 26 games. Bobby Portis added 19 points and 10 rebounds, Joe Ingles had 14 points and Brook Lopez chipped in 11.

Devin Vassell led San Antonio (19-54) with 16 points. Keita Bates-Diop added 14 points, Jeremy Sochan scored 13 and Sandro Mamukelashvili and Zach Collins each contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.

San Antonio trailed by double digits for the entire second half and lost for the fourth time in its last five games.

Ingles made four 3-pointers for Milwaukee, which avenged a 111-93 loss in San Antonio on Nov. 11. The Bucks shot 52 percent from the field and 15 of 43 (34.9 percent) from 3-point range.

Milwaukee's trio of Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 22 points in the first quarter to put the Bucks ahead 33-28.

San Antonio stayed within single digits for much of the second quarter before Milwaukee closed on a 15-2 run to lead 66-51 at the half. Antetokounmpo had 18 points to lead all scorers.

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the second quarter on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.
Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks led at the break despite committing eight turnovers and shooting 9 of 16 (56.2 percent) from the foul line and 7 of 22 (31.8 percent) from beyond the arc.

Milwaukee carried its momentum into the second half and stretched its lead to 100-72 after three quarters. Antetokounmpo had 13 points in the third period before sitting out the fourth.

Holiday chipped in seven points and eight assists for Milwaukee, which improved to 30-7 at home. The Bucks held San Antonio to 38.7 percent shooting, including 9 of 39 (23.1 percent) from 3-point range.

San Antonio played its second straight game without leading scorer Keldon Johnson, who is day-to-day due to a neck sprain.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

