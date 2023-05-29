99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brewers jump on Giants ace Alex Cobb, win series finale

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Owen Miller (6) hits a two RBI single against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.
By Field Level Media
Today at 11:07 AM

MILWAUKEE — William Contreras hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs Sunday, May 28, to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the visiting San Francisco Giants 7-5 and salvage one game of a four-game series.

Owen Miller had two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs and Brian Anderson also had two RBIs for Milwaukee, which had been outscored 23-2 in the first three games of the series.

Brewers starter Colin Rea (2-3) allowed four runs and five hits in six-plus innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. Devin Williams recorded the final four outs for his eighth save of the season.

Mike Yastrzemski and Blake Sabol homered for the Giants, who had won six of seven and 10 of 12.

Giants starter Alex Cobb (4-2) allowed a season-high seven runs and seven hits in four innings. He struck out five and walked four as his ERA rose from 2.17, fourth best in the majors entering the day, to 3.05.

Milwaukee scored all its runs in the first two innings.

Christian Yelich led off the first with a walk and Miller followed with a broken-bat single to center. Contreras then poked a single through the right side to drive in Yelich for a 1-0 lead.

One out later, Anderson hit an opposite-field double into the right field corner to plate two more Milwaukee runs and make it 3-0.

Joey Wiemer hit a line drive single off the glove of San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford with one out in the second. After Yelich walked, the Brewers executed a double steal, and then Miller drove in both runners with a single to right-center field for a 5-0 lead.

Contreras then stepped up and blasted his two-run homer to left to make it 7-0.

Yastrzemski went deep for the Giants with two outs in the third to cut the lead to 7-1, but Rea settled in and retired 10 in a row before giving up back-to-back singles to start the seventh. Sabol then blasted a three-run homer to right, making the score 7-4 and ending Rea's day.

Joel Payamps entered and gave up a one-out double to Crawford, who moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 7-5.

The Brewers travel to Toronto for a three-game series against the Blue Jays. Game time on Tuesday, May 30 is 6:07 p.m.

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

