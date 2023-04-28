99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Superior's Rivord qualifies for state bowling tournament

The Superior High School junior will compete at the Wisconsin State Pepsi Youth Championships in Green Bay on May 13.

Bowler rolls ball.
Superior High School junior Gavin Rivord rolls a ball as he practices at Village Lanes in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, April 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 7:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Gavin Rivord bowled for the first time when he was 5 years old.

Now, 12 years later, the Superior High School junior will compete in the Wisconsin State Pepsi Youth Championships in Green Bay on May 13 for the chance to move on to the national competition this summer in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Bowlers poses with ball.
Superior’s Gavin Rivord poses for a portrait at Village Lanes in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, April 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The game never came naturally for him, but Rivord said he enjoys working to improve.

“It’s challenging. I really like being pushed more than my physical and mental limit, and I guess bowling for me is that in between of having fun and having to push yourself mentally to get through,” he said.

Brian Wallin is one of the coaches for the Village Junior League, which bowls at Village Lanes in South End.

Wallin sees the work Rivord puts in, and said that’s part of what has made him such a good bowler.

Bowler rolls ball.
Superior junior Gavin Rivord practices at Village Lanes in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, April 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“You can tell that he works at it and he wants to learn about it,” Wallin said. “He soaks up the knowledge and the different aspects of bowling. You’ll find him down there a couple nights a week during the week and he wants to be down there practicing and getting better all the time.”

Rivord’s father, Rick Rivord, taught him how to bowl and encouraged him to join a league as a child.

Rivord said he remembers having all of his birthday parties as a child at Village Lanes.

“It kind of just launched off from there. He’s always been super helpful,” Rivord said of his father.

He thanked his mother, as well, for driving him to tournaments and supporting him, as well.

One of the highlights of Rivord’s season this year was bowling a 300 game.

Rivord bowled earlier in the day for a league and said he was disappointed with his performance. However, his arm wasn’t sore, so he decided to bowl another game.

“Next thing you know I … pull it out of nowhere and I got a 300 right then and there, and of course it was right after league, so it was a practice kind of deal, but everyone was still super happy for me,” he said.

“It was a first for me, I’ve gotten close before with a bunch of my buddies, but it was really special to be able to finally hit that achievement, which very few people do,” he added.

Bowler poses with ball.
Superior’s Gavin Rivord poses with one of his bowling balls at Village Lanes in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, April 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Wallin said it’s not unusual for the Village Junior League to have bowlers qualify for the state tournament, but that doesn’t make it any less of an accomplishment.

“The ones that qualify and keep moving on are the ones you see down there practicing, more than just during their league time,” Wallin said. “They’re the ones that want to get better every time they’re out there bowling.”

Bowler bowls.
Superior junior Gavin Rivord practices at Village Lanes in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, April 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Bowler poses with ball.
Superior’s Gavin Rivord poses for a portrait with his ball at Village Lanes in Superior on Wednesday afternoon, April 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
