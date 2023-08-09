Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 9

Sports Prep

Superior girls golf looks to capitalize on leadership, experience

The Spartans, who return all five varsity starters from last year’s team, are targeting a Heart O’North Conference championship and a sectional tournament berth.

Superior’s Autumn Cooper chips onto the green on the third hole
Superior’s Autumn Cooper chips onto the green on the third hole of the East Course at Nemadji Golf Course during a match last season.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 4:19 PM

Head coach: Ed Willie

Assistant coaches: Kim Willie

Returning athletes: Head coach Ed Willie said all five starters return from last year’s team. That includes senior captain Autumn Cooper, junior captain Brynn Johnson, junior Makaela Reinke, senior Samantha Mosack and sophomore Rainah Moreland.

New faces: “We have an exciting group of freshmen golfers including Ellie Olson, Lacey Skoglund, Avery Waletzko, Evie Jenkins and Halle Holmstrom,” Willie said.

“Ellie Olson can make an impact, as she has been involved in junior golf at Nemadji for many years,” Willie said. “Our on-field stars include the top three of Autumn (Cooper) and Brynn (Johnson), who both qualified for sectionals last year, and Rainah Moreland, who missed qualifying by one stroke as a freshman.”

What are the strengths of this year’s team?

“The strength of our team is our leadership,” Willie said. “Not only are our two captains great student-athletes, but our seniors are all very accomplished student-athletes in Superior. Avery Visger, Claire Farnham, Rosemary Huber, Mackenzie Peterson and Samantha Mosack are all students we are lucky to have on the golf team because they are great examples of Spartan student athletes. The other strength of our team is our home course. Nemadji Golf Course supports us in so many ways and we have the best practice facility in the conference.”

What is the biggest challenge for this year’s team?

“We have a big team and that makes me happy that so many are willing to come out and try to learn the great game of golf,” Willie said. “So it will be a challenge to make sure all the needs of every student-athlete are met each day in order to help them reach their goals.”

What are the goals for this season?

”We always shoot for a conference championship but Hayward is the returning champs with their entire core returning,” Willie said. “So that would be a pleasant surprise. We missed the sectional qualifier as a team by one stroke last year. With everyone back this year, I think a great goal would be to clear that hurdle as a team.”

By Staff reports
