Superior eighth grader qualifies for third Junior Gold tournament

SUPERIOR — For eighth grader Cayllum Cronin, facing competitive bowlers a few years older than him is nothing new.

Superior Middle School student Cayllum Cronin poses under his name on the leaderboard at the Incline Station in Duluth on Monday, May 15. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The 14-year-old from South Range has qualified for the Junior Gold Tournament in Indianapolis three times, including in 2023. During competitions, he’s often going toe-to-toe with players who are in high school.

Despite having a feeling that he will lose, Cronin settles in and often delivers.

The Superior Middle School student started bowling when he was 10 years old and hopes to become a professional bowler. Cronin bowls out of Incline Station in Duluth and competes in Minnesota state bowling tournaments.

His coach, Rick Curnow, said Cronin has what it takes to make it to the Professional Bowling Association.

“He has definitely shown the smarts to be able to figure out what the shot is and what he needs to do,” Curnow said. “In today’s competitive world, not only do you have to figure out the shot, you have to figure out what bowling ball you want to use, and more times than not he makes the right choice.”

Cronin said he enjoys bowling “because I have the most fun with it."

During the four years he has been bowling, he has worked hard to improve his ball speed.

“I mostly tried getting consistent with my speed. Sometimes I just throw the ball too fast and then the next ball I throw too slow, but I’ve improved with slowing down my feet and calming down," he said.

Superior Middle School bowler Cayllum Cronin practices at the Incline Station in Duluth on Monday, May 15. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Curnow has seen Cronin’s growth, as well, and said the improvement in his game stems from his willingness to listen.

“He had a lot of bowling talent even before I got a hold of him and started working with him,” Curnow said. “Having that level to start with, and then having a bowler who listens and genuinely tries to execute on what we want to do, you can see it — the proof is in the pudding. He’s just a phenomenal bowler. Phenomenal.”

Another characteristic Curnow appreciates in Cronin is his love of the game.

When Cronin bowls, he tries to help his peers learn new skills and he cheers them on, Curnow said.

“I want to reiterate the fact that he is a good kid. He likes to help other kids. He likes to talk bowling with other kids and get the other kids better,” Curnow said. “I think that’s an important key, as well.”

Cronin bowled 299 twice in his 2023 season, which he said were highlights.

Another highlight of his bowling career was getting to meet professionals E.J. Tackett and Jakob Butturff during the Junior Gold Tournament.

At the upcoming Junior Gold Tournament, Cronin hopes to crack the top 20 and move onto a bracket-style competition.

Before that though, Cronin will compete Sunday, May 21 in the 2023 Minnesota Singles Youth Bowling Tournament in Sartell, Minnesota.

Superior Middle School bowler Cayllum Cronin poses during a practice game at the Incline Station in Duluth on Monday afternoon, May 15, 2023. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram