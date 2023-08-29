Schultz is ‘the guy’ for Northwood/Solon Springs football

MINONG — When Northwood/Solon Springs quarterback Jared Schultz gets into the shotgun formation under the lights every Friday night, his eyes scan the opposition’s formation and he begins a dissection of the defense that would make a surgeon blush.

While the junior dynamic quarterback is capable of gashing even the stingiest of defenses for massive yardage chunks — both with his legs and unique arm talent — Schultz’s greatest weapon is his mind and pregame preparation.

“He knows all of the plays and every route on those plays,” Northwood/Solon Springs senior wide receiver Aiden Becherer said of Schultz. “If anyone has questions and you can’t talk to the coach, you go to (Jared). We wouldn’t be a team without him.”

Schultz, who is in his second season as the starting quarterback for the Evergreens, is coming off of an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him amass more than 2,600 yards of total offense, including 1,407 through the air and 1,252 on the ground.

Northwood/Solon Springs quarterback Jared Schultz (4) throws the ball downfield in the first quarter of the game with Shell Lake in Minong on Friday evening, Aug. 25. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Schultz accounted for 2,659 of Northwood/Solon Springs’ 3,331 total yards of offense last fall. He has become so natural with his off-script production that it’s reminiscent of Jackson Pollock’s improvisational art.

“I just do what comes to me and whatever I feel like is right,” Schultz said. “If I see a matchup I like, I’ll throw it. If I get pressured, I’m going to roll out and make things happen that way.”

Given his experience as a two-year starter, high football IQ, and his overall leadership traits, Schultz has received more freedom in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage to adjust the offense as he sees fit.

“We’ll be in the huddle calling a play and he will see something in the defense and will switch the play,” Becherer said. “If he sees a mismatch with the wide receivers or tight end, he calls it out right away. We know he’s in control.”

Northwood/Solon Springs quarterback Jared Schultz (4) runs through the arms of Shell Lake’s Max Elliott (56) during a run in the first quarter of the game in Minong on Friday evening, Aug. 25. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Although Northwood/Solon Springs first-year head coach Dan Henken is the primary play caller offensively, he’s not afraid to turn his junior quarterback loose and let him call plays as needed in big moments.

In the season opener at home against Shell Lake on Friday, Aug. 25, Northwood/Solon Springs got the ball back trailing 34-22 with one minute remaining in the first half. As Schultz jogged onto the field for that two-minute drill, Henken got his attention and said, “Jared, call whatever you think is best.”

It may have been a minuscule moment that lasted no more than a few seconds, but that interaction symbolized a larger trust between Henken and his star quarterback.

For Schultz, the expectations of leading the team as a captain, being the program’s primary offensive engine and occasionally moonlighting as a play caller is pressure that he isn’t overwhelmed by — instead, he relishes the opportunity.

“I really don’t want to be cocky, but I know that I’m probably the most athletic on the team and we probably want the ball in my hands the most,” Schultz said. “I’m a leader and as quarterback, you’re in charge of everybody. You’ve always got to know what everybody is doing.”

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Jared Schultz (4) pulls grass from his helmet after making a tackle in the second quarter of the game with Shell Lake in Minong on Friday evening, Aug. 25. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Although Northwood/Solon Springs ultimately came up short against Shell Lake in the season opener, losing 72-40, Schultz had the ball in his hands the whole game and had no problem filling up the stat sheet as a two-way menace.

Schultz produced nearly 500 yards of total offense to go along with six touchdowns – four through the air and two with his legs. He completed 13-of-29 attempts which netted 324 passing yards and four scores. Schultz also tallied 24 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition to his brilliant offensive performance, Schultz also recorded a team-high 12 solo tackles and a sack against Shell Lake. After the game, Henken indicated that Schultz put together that stat-stuffing performance with a sprained ankle, an injury he suffered early in the first half.

“Jared is a warrior for us and it didn’t help that he got hurt early in that football game,” Henken said. “He rolled his ankle, sprained that a little bit, so he was kind of out there on one leg for three quarters and we were still hanging in there.”

Northwood/Solon Springs quarterback Jared Schultz (4) tosses the ball to a teammate in the first quarter of the game with Shell Lake in Minong on Friday evening, Aug. 25. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Despite playing through injury, Schultz continued to lead the Evergreens’ effort against Shell Lake on both sides of the ball. For Becherer, who is one of Schultz’s top targets, the grit his quarterback showed throughout the opener further cemented his status as “the guy” for this year’s team.

“He’s the guy,” Becherer said. “If you need someone, it’s him. He’s very energetic and does so much for us – all around he’s great. Having him is great because he’s an all-around threat. It’s offense, defense and special teams. Other teams always have to watch out for him.”