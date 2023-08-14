Prep volleyball: Superior targets multiple playoff wins

Head coach: Brenda Pluntz

Assistant coaches: Marnie Christopherson and Tracy Siers

Returning players: The Spartans return six players from last year’s varsity roster, including seniors Mahlea Waters, Sophie Linden, Carlie Lohman, Kloe Zentkowski, junior Tarah Yliniemi and sophomore Claire Egnash. With tryouts still pending, new additions to the team remain undecided.

What will be the biggest strength of this year’s team?

“Experience and team connection,” Pluntz said. “All six players were starters last year. I believe all six will have a huge impact this year and will have significant roles this season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What will be the biggest challenge and what are some goals for this year’s team?

“Keeping everyone healthy (will be a challenge),” Pluntz said. “With every starter returning from last year, we expect to be top one or two in the Lake Superior Conference. Our goal is to make it past the second round of the playoffs this year.”