Sports Prep

Prep volleyball: Superior targets multiple playoff wins

The Spartans return all six starters from last year's team and are looking to make some noise in the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

Superior’s Tarah Yliniemi (8) hits over Northwestern’s Shelby Hessel (8)
Superior’s Tarah Yliniemi (8) hits over Northwestern’s Shelby Hessel (8) in the first set of the match in Superior on Aug. 30, 2022.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

Head coach: Brenda Pluntz

Assistant coaches: Marnie Christopherson and Tracy Siers

Returning players: The Spartans return six players from last year’s varsity roster, including seniors Mahlea Waters, Sophie Linden, Carlie Lohman, Kloe Zentkowski, junior Tarah Yliniemi and sophomore Claire Egnash. With tryouts still pending, new additions to the team remain undecided.

What will be the biggest strength of this year’s team?

“Experience and team connection,” Pluntz said. “All six players were starters last year. I believe all six will have a huge impact this year and will have significant roles this season.”

What will be the biggest challenge and what are some goals for this year’s team?

“Keeping everyone healthy (will be a challenge),” Pluntz said. “With every starter returning from last year, we expect to be top one or two in the Lake Superior Conference. Our goal is to make it past the second round of the playoffs this year.”

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
