Prep volleyball: Opportunities aplenty on young Tigers roster

Head coach: Charlie Hessel

Assistant coaches: Cindy Morgan, Kenzie Sydow

Returning starters: Junior libero Addison Hanson and sophomore outside hitter Shelby Hessel.

New faces: “The most likely seniors are setter Riley Eberhardt, middle blocker Karly Nichols and outside hitter Haylei Wermter. We have some younger players battling for the remaining spots.”

Impact players and locker room leaders: “Honestly, I hope they will all have a big impact on the team this year whether it’s on the court, in the locker room, or both,” Hessel said. “The returning starters have been there before, as have the seniors (they suited up on varsity last year).”

What are the strengths of this year’s team?

“I think opportunity in general,” Hessel said. “After graduating six from a very successful team last year, expectations (from outside the gym) may be low, so there is perhaps less pressure. Sometimes when you play with less pressure, you can elevate the top end of your potential more rapidly. We also have some hungry girls who have been waiting for their chance to shine.”

What will be the biggest challenge for this year’s team?

“Overall, probably just realizing our potential,” Hessel said. “We start with some pretty tough matches, and, actually, there aren’t really any matches on our schedule that I would characterize as easy, so we’ll need to stay focused and continue to work hard."

What are some of the goals or expectations for the team this year?

“I would like to see us be competitive in every match,” Hessel said. “To do that, we have to play one point at a time. At the end of the year, if we can look back and say that we improved as individuals, as a team, and as people, that will be a successful year regardless of what our record is.”

“This is my 19th season as a head coach; I have seen teams win 20 matches that were not successful, and I have seen teams win five matches that were highly successful,” Hessel said. “We have a great group of girls coming in this fall, and I’m looking forward to it.”