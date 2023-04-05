Prep track and field: Spartans welcome new teammates
Coach Kris Leopold characterized the team as well-rounded.
Head coaches: Kris Leopold and Tyler Anderson
Assistant coaches: Samantha Birman, Conner Nelson, Thomas Fleming, Casey Mickelson and Seth Smetak
New athletes (girls): Tayler McMeekin, Josie Hansen, Veronica Acurero, Elena Alamonte and Hannah Maudal
New athletes (boys): Drew Eisel, Aiden Parks and Ty Nelson-Skaggs
What are the teams’ areas of strength?
Head coach Kris Leopold said pole vault is an area the team has locked down.
What are the teams’ areas of weakness?
The 2-mile run will be a challenge for the Spartans, Leopold said.
What's your assessment of the teams?
“Both teams are deep and well rounded,” Leopold said.
