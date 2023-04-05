50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Prep track and field: Spartans welcome new teammates

Coach Kris Leopold characterized the team as well-rounded.

Runners clears a hurdle.
Superior’s Isaiah Essien clears a hurdle on his way to winning the 55 meter hurdles during the Dennis Simpson Invitational in the Lydia Thering Fieldhouse on the UW-Superior campus Friday, March 31.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 8:01 PM

Head coaches: Kris Leopold and Tyler Anderson

Assistant coaches: Samantha Birman, Conner Nelson, Thomas Fleming, Casey Mickelson and Seth Smetak

New athletes (girls): Tayler McMeekin, Josie Hansen, Veronica Acurero, Elena Alamonte and Hannah Maudal

New athletes (boys): Drew Eisel, Aiden Parks and Ty Nelson-Skaggs

What are the teams’ areas of strength?

Head coach Kris Leopold said pole vault is an area the team has locked down.

What are the teams’ areas of weakness?

The 2-mile run will be a challenge for the Spartans, Leopold said.

What's your assessment of the teams?

“Both teams are deep and well rounded,” Leopold said.

