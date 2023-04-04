50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep track and field: Northwood/Solon Springs hope experience pays off

The well-rounded group is hoping to continue its growth, coach Shannon Dickenson said.

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Marianne Lear, left, gets the baton from Allie Nordskog as they work on handoffs
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Marianne Lear, left, gets the baton from Allie Nordskog as they work on handoffs while running in the grass on the old softball field behind the school in Solon Springs during practice on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Jed Carlson / 2022 File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 PM

Head coach: Shannon Dickenson

Assistant coaches: Nikk Adams and Carter LaMont

Returning athletes: Seniors Isabel Molina, Marianne Lear, Zoe Smith, Carson Kaunonen, Claire Holmstrom and Carly Steen; juniors Dylan Taggart, Tarver Sellwood, Maritza Orozco and Aubrey Guttormson; sophomores Qamoni Peer, Isaac Dickenson, Cade Lisson and Silas Kidder

New athletes: Allie Nahorniak, Micheal Beggs, Brandt Larson and Allison Alexander

What are the teams’ areas of strength? Both boys and girls teams are well rounded, head coach Shannon Dickenson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite having two separate schools coming together to form a team, they work closely together and have become a family,” Dickenson said. “Coaching them is very easy when they have the passion and desire to get better at their events, while respecting and helping one another. We have lots of friendly competition and great camaraderie, which makes coaching this team a blast.”

What are the teams’ areas of weakness? The biggest struggle for NSS is having proper equipment to practice with and on, Dickenson said.

“We also share the gyms with other sports teams and have to be flexible and creative. We have utilized other parts of the school and outside around the snowbanks!” Dickenson said. “We also have spent some fundraising money on renting the UWS fieldhouse a couple times for our practice. The community has FULLY supported us and donated funds to make this happen.”

What is the biggest challenge you expect the teams to face this season? On the coaching side, Dickenson said learning about events outside of running has been challenging, but the staff are looking for resources, attending clinics and continuing to learn.

Not having a track or pits for athletes to practice just is another obstacle NSS has to overcome.

“We have learned techniques and ways to still get in the training we need to keep competing at a high level,” Dickenson said. “Our distance crew is able to get outside more, but to be able to safely practice with the sprinters is hard without open, safe space.”

What's your assessment of the teams?

“They are the most well rounded team we have had, both boys and girls,” Dickenson said. “With most of the team returning again this year, they have taken everything they learned last year and have expanded their ability as they are a year older and more developed.”

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Northwestern’s Ellie Peterson (4) fires a pitch
Prep
Prep softball: Tigers look to compete for HON title
April 03, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Runners lap the track.
Prep
Prep track and field: Superior’s James, McMeekin set records at Simpson indoor meet
March 31, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Basketball player holds up hands.
Prep
Raye etches her name among Spartan basketball greats
March 30, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Firefighters work to put out a fire.
Local
Firefighters respond to house fire in Amnicon
April 03, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly addresses a small crowd at the Shack in Superior.
Local
Kelly makes campaign stop in Superior
April 03, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
040423.N.ST.Listening front.JPG
Local
Residents sound off to Rep. Tom Tiffany
April 03, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
People work to clear out snow in alley.
Weather
Storm hits Tuesday with messy mix of high winds, freezing rain, heavy snow
April 03, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  John Myers