Prep track and field: Northwood/Solon Springs hope experience pays off

Head coach: Shannon Dickenson

Assistant coaches: Nikk Adams and Carter LaMont

Returning athletes: Seniors Isabel Molina, Marianne Lear, Zoe Smith, Carson Kaunonen, Claire Holmstrom and Carly Steen; juniors Dylan Taggart, Tarver Sellwood, Maritza Orozco and Aubrey Guttormson; sophomores Qamoni Peer, Isaac Dickenson, Cade Lisson and Silas Kidder

New athletes: Allie Nahorniak, Micheal Beggs, Brandt Larson and Allison Alexander

What are the teams’ areas of strength? Both boys and girls teams are well rounded, head coach Shannon Dickenson said.

“Despite having two separate schools coming together to form a team, they work closely together and have become a family,” Dickenson said. “Coaching them is very easy when they have the passion and desire to get better at their events, while respecting and helping one another. We have lots of friendly competition and great camaraderie, which makes coaching this team a blast.”

What are the teams’ areas of weakness? The biggest struggle for NSS is having proper equipment to practice with and on, Dickenson said.

“We also share the gyms with other sports teams and have to be flexible and creative. We have utilized other parts of the school and outside around the snowbanks!” Dickenson said. “We also have spent some fundraising money on renting the UWS fieldhouse a couple times for our practice. The community has FULLY supported us and donated funds to make this happen.”

What is the biggest challenge you expect the teams to face this season? On the coaching side, Dickenson said learning about events outside of running has been challenging, but the staff are looking for resources, attending clinics and continuing to learn.

Not having a track or pits for athletes to practice just is another obstacle NSS has to overcome.

“We have learned techniques and ways to still get in the training we need to keep competing at a high level,” Dickenson said. “Our distance crew is able to get outside more, but to be able to safely practice with the sprinters is hard without open, safe space.”

What's your assessment of the teams?

“They are the most well rounded team we have had, both boys and girls,” Dickenson said. “With most of the team returning again this year, they have taken everything they learned last year and have expanded their ability as they are a year older and more developed.”