Sports Prep

Prep softball: Tigers look to compete for HON title

The 2022 Heart O' North conference champions will be in the hunt again, according to coach Scott Janigo.

Northwestern’s Ellie Peterson (4) fires a pitch
Northwestern’s Ellie Peterson (4) fires a pitch to home in the first inning of the Tigers game with Cumberland in Brule on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Jed Carlson / 2022 File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 PM

Head coach: Scott Janigo

Assistant coaches: Gabby Gidley and Jay Johnson

Returning athletes: Second team all-Heart O' North Conference selection AnnaLee Sutherland; first team all-HON selections Ellie Peterson and Emma Wennersten; Lillie Casper, Ashlyn Sutherland and Jalynn Tuura

What is the team's areas of strength? Pitching and offense, coach Scott Janigo said.

What is the team's area of weakness? Experience, Janigo said.

What's your assessment of the team?

"(The) Heart O’ North Conference will be strong once again," Janigo said. "Expect the Tigers to be competitive and a team to beat in the conference."

By Staff reports
