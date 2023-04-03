Prep softball: Tigers look to compete for HON title
The 2022 Heart O' North conference champions will be in the hunt again, according to coach Scott Janigo.
Head coach: Scott Janigo
Assistant coaches: Gabby Gidley and Jay Johnson
Returning athletes: Second team all-Heart O' North Conference selection AnnaLee Sutherland; first team all-HON selections Ellie Peterson and Emma Wennersten; Lillie Casper, Ashlyn Sutherland and Jalynn Tuura
What is the team's areas of strength? Pitching and offense, coach Scott Janigo said.
What is the team's area of weakness? Experience, Janigo said.
ADVERTISEMENT
What's your assessment of the team?
"(The) Heart O’ North Conference will be strong once again," Janigo said. "Expect the Tigers to be competitive and a team to beat in the conference."
ADVERTISEMENT