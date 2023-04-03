Prep softball: Tigers look to compete for HON title

Head coach: Scott Janigo

Assistant coaches: Gabby Gidley and Jay Johnson

Returning athletes: Second team all-Heart O' North Conference selection AnnaLee Sutherland; first team all-HON selections Ellie Peterson and Emma Wennersten; Lillie Casper, Ashlyn Sutherland and Jalynn Tuura

What is the team's areas of strength? Pitching and offense, coach Scott Janigo said.

What is the team's area of weakness? Experience, Janigo said.

What's your assessment of the team?

"(The) Heart O’ North Conference will be strong once again," Janigo said. "Expect the Tigers to be competitive and a team to beat in the conference."