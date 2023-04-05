50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Sports Prep

Prep softball: Spartans look to stay mentally sharp, fight off complacency

Coach Mike Sather said he doesn't want the team to take anything for granted.

Superior’s Avery Visger (4) hits a two run double
Superior’s Avery Visger (4) hits a two run double in the fifth inning of the Spartans’ five-inning, 10-0 victory over Cedarburg Thursday afternoon, June 9, 2022, in the opening round of the WIAA State Softball Tournament at the Goodman Diamond in Madison.
Jed Carlson / 2022 File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

Head coaches: Mike Sather

Assistant coaches: John Heinen, associate head coach; Davey Myer, pitching coach; Joel Stariha, hitting coach; Dave Sigfrids, assistant to the head coach; Bobbijean Miller, JV head coach; Amanda Kishish, assistant JV coach and team counselor.

Returning athletes: Ari Robillard, Avery Visger, Indigo Fish, Alayna DeGraef, Paige (Peeps) Johnson, Ally Zembo, Grace Hanson, Keira Corbett, Haley Zembo, Mattie Schilling, Ava Stratton, Paige Johnson, Emma Raye, Melania Luostari, Tara Stratton, Kaylie Nault, Emma Lampton, Jadelynn Bonner, Ellie Braman.

New athletes: Amber Smith, Aubry Lundin, Daisy Martinez, Callie Peterson, Hally Miner, Madison Eastman.

What are the team's areas of strength?

"Pretty solid in all aspects with a lot of players returning. We will be putting a solid team on the field each game," coach Mike Sather said.

What are the team’s areas of weakness?

Depth at a few positions is an area where the Spartans need help. Another is mental toughness and focus, which Sather attributed to the lingering winter weather.

"It is tough in the gym," he said.

What is the biggest challenge you expect the team to face this season?

The Spartans are coming off a season where they finished 19-3, won the Lake Superior Conference and qualified for the WIAA Division 1 softball tournament. They lost in the state semifinals to the defending state champion Kaukauna Galloping Ghosts.

Not being complacent will be their biggest challenge this year, Sather said.

"It is going to be hard to match last year’s performance," he said. "To improve you have to work hard—not taking anything for granted."

What's your assessment of the team?

“Overall, we have a lot of really good players. Any one of them could carry us in any ball game. But in softball if the pitching is good that day you definitely have a chance winning that particular ball game," Sather said.

