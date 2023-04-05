Prep softball: Northwood/Solon Springs looks to stay hungry

Head coaches: Jackson Terry and Kaylea Davis.

Assistant coaches: Brandon Visger and Cassidy Coons.

Returning athletes: Kyra Latvala, Bailey Monson, Izzy Golembiewski, Kelsey Schultz, Lily Borst.

New faces to watch: "In terms of newcomers, we have some exciting underclassmen including Sophomores Ella Postl, Emily Adrihan and Paetyn Simenson," coach Jackson Terry said. "We are also looking forward to our freshmen Audrey Swanson and Kailynn Blegen playing a big role for us this year. This group is obviously pretty inexperienced and has lots of work to do, but a lot of exciting potential as well. Their growth and development, especially with the mental part of the game, are going to go a long way in determining the level of success we have this year."

What are the team's areas of strength?

"Our biggest strength is that we are returning a very talented core of a few players with lots of experience playing in big games. Something that should also help us is that we are coming off a couple of sectional appearances where we came up short. Both schools have also made nice playoff runs in basketball in the last few years where many of these kids were right on the doorstep of regional or sectional championships ... Because of those deep runs and close calls, we should have a lot of hungry and motivated kids," Terry said.

"Our biggest strength from a pure softball perspective I would say is that we have some very good athletes who provide us with some flexibility because of their ability to play multiple positions," he added.

What are the team's areas of weakness?

"Our biggest weakness in the last few years has been that when we face quality pitching, we strike out far too often ... By striking out a dozen or more times in a game, you put zero pressure on the defense. Cutting down our strikeouts is the biggest point of emphasis for us offensively going into this season. If we are able to do so, we could have a great season," Terry said.

What is the biggest challenge you expect the team to face this season?

"One of the challenges we will face this year is just our overall lack of depth. We really can't afford any significant injuries," Terry said. "The other big challenge we have to acknowledge is that we need to replace quality players at multiple key positions. We lost our starting pitcher, catche and half our infield from last year's team, each one of them all-conference players. Replacing them will certainly be a challenge. Our staff believes in the kids who will be stepping into those roles, but filling those voids is not something that happens overnight."

What is your assessment of the team?

"My overall assessment of our team heading into the year: Stay tuned," Terry said. "This is still a very talented group with lots of returning talent and new potential. We are certainly capable of having a nice year and making a deep run."