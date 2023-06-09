Prep softball: Local coach, athletes tapped for WFSCA All Star Games

SUPERIOR — Several local athletes and one coach have been selected to participate in the the 2023 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's Senior All Star Games.

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Bailey Monson (3) fires a ball to first base in the first inning of their game with Clear Lake in Minong on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Monson will play in the 2023 Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's Senior All Star Games. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Scott Janigo, Northwestern softball coach, will helm the Division 2/3 Black Team on Tuesday, June 13 in Wisconsin Dells.

Superior's Indigo Fish, Emma Raye and Haley Zembo will play on the Division 1 Gray Team, coached by Kurt Mussy of Milton.

Bailey Monson of Northwood/Solon Springs will play on the Division 4/5 White Team, coached by Becky Baier of Elmwood/Plum City.