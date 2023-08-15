Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Prep girls tennis: Superior sweeps Ashland 7-0

The Spartans didn't let a single match go to a winner-take-all third set.

Player serves ball.
Superior’s Sydney Friedrich serves the ball during her match at No.1 singles with Ashland’s Lily Kovach-Erickson at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Tuesday morning.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 5:39 PM

SUPERIOR — The Superior Spartans earned a 7-0 clean sweep against the Ashland Oredockers in a varsity dual match Tuesday morning at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Superior’s individual matches were just as lopsided as the final score. In the seven total contests, not a single match went to a third-set tiebreaker. The Spartans’ No. 1 singles player, Sydney Friedrich, began Superior’s dominant performance with a pair of 6-0 shutout sets to defeat Ashland’s Lily Kovach.

Player chases down ball.
Superior’s Sydney Friedrich chases down the ball to return a shot during her match at No.1 singles with Ashland’s Lily Kovach-Erickson at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Tuesday morning.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Lily Clark continued Superior’s early success with her 6-0 victories in back-to-back sets against Lainey Westlund of Ashland. Annika Nikoi and Olivia Mihalik, Superior’s No. 3 and No. 4 singles players, respectively, secured wins against their Ashland opposition without going to a winner-take-all third set.

Tennis player eyes ball.
Superior’s Kenlyn Thimm eyes up her shot during her match at No. 2 doubles at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Tuesday morning.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The doubles matches weren’t any closer than the singles contests. Greta Clark and Lexi Johnsen, Superior’s No. 1 doubles team, swept Ashland’s Mikayla Bigo and Ali Vittone convincingly, winning the first set 6-1 and closing it out with a 6-0 win in the second set.

Player returns a shot.
Superior’s Mattie Schilling returns a shot during her match at No. 2 doubles at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Tuesday morning.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s No. 2 doubles team, which featured Kenlyn Thimm and Mattie Schilling, defeated Ashland’s Hannah Houck and Ellie Grahek, 6-2 and 6-0. Jenna Briggs and Sierra Thralow closed out the 7-0 shutout of Ashland with 6-0 and 6-1 victories in No. 3 doubles, the final match of the morning.

The Spartans will face multiple schools in a quad match Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. in Amery, Wisconsin.

Player watches ball after hitting it.
Superior’s Mattie Schilling watches the ball as she returns a shot during her match at No. 2 doubles at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Tuesday morning.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
