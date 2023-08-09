Prep girls swimming: Spartans return mix of experience, youth

Head coaches: Bill Punyko, Kate Long (diving)

Assistant coach: Emma Graves

Returning athletes: Head coach Bill Punyko and the Spartans return seven varsity athletes from last season, four of whom finished among the top 16 at last year’s sectional championships, including senior captain Kylie Peterson, junior Ellen Hollenbach, and sophomores Kate Porter and Olivia Wolbert. Other returners include senior captain Paige Mattson, junior captain Rylie Corton and sophomore Addie Matushak.

Leadership and impact players: “Kylee Johnson will make an impact,” Punyko said. “She has been swimming for a long time with the YMCA as an age-group swimmer. Others include Paige Buccanero, Paige DeMars and Cora Shaul.”

“Our captains were chosen for their leadership, not just their speed,” Punyko said. “Rylie Corton is one of the most involved kids with younger athletes I’ve ever seen. She frequently volunteers for fundraisers, middle school programming and the YMCA. Paige Mattson and Kylie Peterson are leaders in the pool, but have also gone to statewide and national activities through school — DECA, NHS and are top students academically.”

What are the strengths of this year’s team?

“We are a young team with nine freshmen joining us this year,” Punyko said. “Our team building leadership will help the new kids provide some surprises.”

What will be the biggest challenge for this year’s team?

“As far as competition, Lake Superior Conference champions Grand Rapids will be the most competitive, but all teams in the conference have their own talent,” Punyko said. “Our goal every year is to develop as a team, as a family and to support each other throughout the season.”