Prep girls soccer: Spartans 'hungry to improve'

Head coach: Len Albrecht

Assistant coaches: Jake Swanson (varsity); Maddy Hass (head JV coach); Kathryn Polkinghorne (volunteer JV coach)

Returning players: Seniors Presley Kalin, Addi Aker, Lauren Gunderson; juniors Sydney Friedrich, Carlie Lohman, Nora Wells, Autumn Cooper; sophomores Anna Manion, Ava Hirvela, Brynn Kimmes, Ava Gudowski, Meara Moen, Maggie Mueller.

New faces to watch: Freshmen Maddy Bachand, Isabel Carlson, Anna Mathias, Kate Porter

What are the team's areas of strength? Coach Len Albrecht said the team has talented and hard-working athletes at all positions.

"It is a very close-knit team. They support and help each other out both mentally and physically whether it’s in the weight room or at practice to get better," he said.

What are the team's areas of weakness?

"Our weakness would be not having enough players. The numbers have been down since COVID-19. What that means is if we have an injury or two, we have to start moving players into positions they aren’t comfortable with," Albrecht said.

What is the biggest challenge you expect the team to face this season?

"Getting through the season without injuries and being able to practice outside is a very big challenge this season," he said.

What's your assessment of the team?

"So far this team seems very determined and willing to put in the work to get better," Albrecht said. "This is a very young team, and they are hungry to improve. I believe they are ready to get back to winning some games."