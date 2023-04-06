50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep girls soccer: Spartans 'hungry to improve'

"So far this team seems very determined and willing to put in the work to get better," coach Len Albrecht said.

Superior’s Ava Gudowski (19) moves the ball past Washburn’s Josie Hoglund (12)
Superior’s Ava Gudowski (19) moves the ball past Washburn’s Josie Hoglund (12) while she gets backup from teammates Presley Kalin (8) and Sydney Friedrich (4) in the first half of the game at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Monday afternoon, April 18, 2022.
Jed Carlson / 2022 File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 10:00 AM

Head coach: Len Albrecht

Assistant coaches: Jake Swanson (varsity); Maddy Hass (head JV coach); Kathryn Polkinghorne (volunteer JV coach)

Returning players: Seniors Presley Kalin, Addi Aker, Lauren Gunderson; juniors Sydney Friedrich, Carlie Lohman, Nora Wells, Autumn Cooper; sophomores Anna Manion, Ava Hirvela, Brynn Kimmes, Ava Gudowski, Meara Moen, Maggie Mueller.

New faces to watch: Freshmen Maddy Bachand, Isabel Carlson, Anna Mathias, Kate Porter

What are the team's areas of strength? Coach Len Albrecht said the team has talented and hard-working athletes at all positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a very close-knit team. They support and help each other out both mentally and physically whether it’s in the weight room or at practice to get better," he said.

What are the team's areas of weakness?

"Our weakness would be not having enough players. The numbers have been down since COVID-19. What that means is if we have an injury or two, we have to start moving players into positions they aren’t comfortable with," Albrecht said.

What is the biggest challenge you expect the team to face this season?

"Getting through the season without injuries and being able to practice outside is a very big challenge this season," he said.

What's your assessment of the team?

"So far this team seems very determined and willing to put in the work to get better," Albrecht said. "This is a very young team, and they are hungry to improve. I believe they are ready to get back to winning some games."

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Prep
Prep boys golf: Spartans will look to seniors for leadership
April 06, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
062521.s.st.NSSsb3.jpg
Prep
Prep softball: Northwood/Solon Springs looks to stay hungry
April 05, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Superior’s Hayden Smith (12) fires a pitch
Prep
Prep baseball: Spartans look to gain experience
April 05, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3d rendering of a basketball in the net on a dark background.
Prep
2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Boys Basketball Team
April 04, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Janet Protasiewicz
Wisconsin
Janet Protasiewicz takes high-stakes Supreme Court election, flipping Wisconsin court's balance of power
April 04, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Shawn Johnson / Wisconsin Public Radio
2023_K-1-Winner Bonnie Strabel
Local
Lake Superior student takes first place in poster contest
April 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A Compton tortoiseshell butterfly
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: Wings in winter
April 05, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone