Prep girls golf: Spartans finish second at Superior Invitational

The Northwestern Tigers finished tied with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser for fifth place.

Golfer chips on green.
Superior’s Autumn Cooper chips onto the green on the 11th hole of the South Course at Nemadji Golf Course on Monday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 8:18 PM

SUPERIOR — The Superior High School girls golf team began its season with a bang Monday morning at the Nemadji Golf Course.

The Spartans hosted eight other teams at the Superior Invitational, all of which belong to the Heart O’North Conference. Superior finished runner-up with its collective round of 382. The Spartans were bested only by the eventual champion, Hayward, which shot a 366.

Superior senior Autumn Cooper posted the Spartans’ low figure Monday morning with her round of 94. Juniors Brynn Johnson and Makaela Reinke posted rounds of 95 and 96 respectively while sophomore Rainah Morland and senior Samantha Mosack both shot 97.

Golfer chips ball.
Superior’s Brynn Johnson chips on the 10th hole Monday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

According to head coach Ed Willie, Monday morning’s Superior Invitational was the first time all five Superior varsity players have collectively broken 100.

“Autumn Cooper started off strong and held it together at the end to be the low Spartan for the day,” Willie said. “Brynn Johnson, Makaela Reinke, and Rainah Morland got off to slow starts by their standards and recovered on their back nine to put together a good score. Samantha Mosack was her solid steady self throughout the day. Now that we got the nerves out of the way and some rust taken off, we should be able to put it all together and have a pretty successful season.”

Superior will be back in action in a varsity match against Ladysmith on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Tee Away Golf Course in Ladysmith. The match will begin at 9 a.m.

Northwestern

Golfer putts the ball.
Northwestern’s Maya Suddiqui putts on the 10th hole at Nemadji Golf Course on Monday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Northwestern Tigers finished tied for fifth place with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at the Superior Invitational after both programs posted team scores of 454 at the Nemadji Golf Course on Monday morning.

Northwestern sophomore Reagan Eberhardt led the charge for the Tigers with her team-best round of 103. Junior Francesca Germano posted a 114 while senior Maya Siddiqui shot a 118 Monday morning. Sophomore Grace Schmidt shot 119 while freshman Ellie Hanson rounded out the scoring with her 125.

The Tigers will be back in action in a varsity match against Barron on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Rolling Oaks Golf Course in Barron. That match is slated to begin at 9 a.m.

Golfer chips ball.
Northwestern’s Reagan Eberhardt chips onto the green of the 10th hole.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

