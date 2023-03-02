Prep girls basketball: Superior’s Dave Kontny calls it a career

SUPERIOR — Last season, when the Superior girls were playing Princeton, Savannah Leopold was having a shooting night to forget.

It was getting into her head and he told Leopold, typically one of the Spartans most consistent shooters from the perimeter, to stop shooting from deep and work to get a layup.

“Then I come down the court and I have a wide open 3,” Leopold said. “He said, 'SHOOT IT!’ And I made it. That right there shows me that he believed in me and it gave me more of that confidence.”

When the Spartans fell in the regional final Saturday to Wausau West, the team didn’t realize it was the final time Kontny would step onto the court as the Spartans’ coach.

In fact, not even Kontny knew it Saturday, but after pondering it over the weekend he came to a decision. After 23 years coaching boys and girls — 16 of them at Superior — and exactly 500 games coached, he is hanging up his whistle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kontny started coaching the Spartan boys C-team in 1986 and after 37 years he was “running out of energy” at the end of the season, and perhaps, more importantly, the program is in a really good place for someone else to step in. Kontny finished with a 325-175 lifetime record. In 2011 he guided the Spartan boys to their only sectional championship since 1974. This season the Spartan girls finished 21-3.

Superior head coach Dave Kontny, right, smiles as he presents 1,000 point basketballs to Emma Raye (34) and Savannah Leopold (20) before the Spartans game with Proctor in December. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“I love the game; I’ll always love the game, but I don’t want to leave the tank empty,” Kontny, 61, said. “The program is in a good place right now. We’ve got great numbers in our second, third and fourth grades, our (Superior Basketball Association) has got great numbers, our traveling teams are doing well — everything is in a good spot … For me, it’s a good time to spend more time with my family and enjoy what’s next for me.”

Superior activities director Ella Olson said Kontny’s “passion and excitement” for the game was something she’d never seen before, but what truly makes him special as a coach is his ability to build relationships with his players.

“His kids are in his office during advisory, they’re making popcorn in his office just because they want to hang out,” Olson said. “He’s developed that — those nurturing relationships. That’s what we challenge all of our coaches to do, but he is awesome at it and I think he has learned that in 37 years.”

Superior head coach Dave Kontny yells to his team during the Spartans game with Hudson in Superior in January. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Joel Lindberg, a standout on the 2011 boys team, said he has great memories of their run to the last eight teams standing in Wisconsin, but there are others that come to mind first.

“Playing the big games and the big moments, all that stuff was great,” Lindberg said. “But I think, honestly, the biggest thing I remember today is when he would sit us down individually and just talked to us as people and asked how were doing — just the way he cared about us.”

Similarly, Kontny said it wasn’t the games that stand out in his mind, but the smaller moments spending time with his players.

“It’s the time in practice, the times on the bus, the one-on-one conversations with the kids, that’s what makes the game special,” Kontny said. “I’m not here to coach basketball, I’m here to coach life. We teach life in the classroom and we teach life on the basketball court — that’s what makes it so fun. There’s memories from every team, every player. I’ve just been blessed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the wins, losses and strategies aren’t the memories that jump to the fore, Kontny is proud of one thing that his teams did that was unique.

Superior head coach Dave Kontny talks to his team during the Spartans game in Superior in December. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Almost every successful team in the country always plays man-to-man and for 16 years, we’ve played zone and we’ve been darn successful,” Kontny said. “When people ask me why do you play zone, I say, ‘Why wouldn’t I play zone? We’re winning 20 out of 23 games or whatever that number is. I’ve always been proud of that and we’ve taken pride in it here — that we could win games doing something different than anybody else.”

For Leopold, the belief Kontny showed in her and fellow four-year starter Emma Raye has made a huge difference, not just in basketball by high school.

“If he hadn’t believed in me, then I probably wouldn’t have done the things I have in high school,” Leopold said. “That belief meant a lot to me — and I know Emma felt the same way — because we both had been playing together for years and it just gave me a send of confidence, it made me think of myself like, ‘I can do this.’ It’s always been a pleasure to have him as a coach, he always wants the best for you. He always tells us he loves like his family and that’s what we are; we are family.”

Superior head coach Dave Kontny plays defense along with his players during the Spartans game with Duluth East at SHS in December. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram