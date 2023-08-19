Prep football: Superior's youth shows in season-opening defeat

SUPERIOR — The Superior Spartans displayed relative youth and inexperience throughout the 24-3 loss against the Wausau West Warriors in the season opener at NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Friday night.

While Superior made youthful mistakes throughout the game, a majority of them happened offensively. The Spartans struggled to move the ball all night and regularly put the defense’s backs against the wall. Despite that, Superior’s defense shined against a strong, veteran-laden Warriors squad.

Superior’s Taynum Clark (3) runs out of the grasp of a Wausau West tackler in the second quarter of the Spartans' loss at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Friday evening, Aug. 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Throughout the opening frame, both Superior and Wausau West saw offensive production come at a premium. When the Spartans punted time after time, it was the defensive unit that kept Superior in the game by stonewalling any of Wausau West’s offensive efforts.

“I think our guys up front (defensively) played lights-out tonight,” SHS coach Bob DeMeyer said. “The guys behind them got to the ball carrier too. I can’t say enough good things about our defense. I’m really, really proud of them.”

Superior’s Tanner Leno (13) celebrates his 52 yard field goal in the first quarter of the Spartans' loss to Wausau West at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Friday evening, Aug. 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

While the defense had success, the offense just never got into a rhythm. Superior’s lone score came with under two minutes remaining in the first quarter when junior Tanner Leno booted a 52-yard field goal through the uprights to give the Spartans a 3-0 lead.

Friday night’s defensive battle continued late into the second quarter, when Wausau West finally broke the game open offensively. It began when junior quarterback Jack Kostroski connected with senior tight end Bryce Jaworski on a 43-yard pass.

Three plays later, star senior running back Raymond Reineck scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to give Wausau West a 7-3 lead with just under 90 seconds remaining in the opening half.

After a quick Superior three-and-out, The Warriors regained possession at their own 36-yard line with under a minute left in the half. On the first play of the drive, Kostroski connected with senior wide receiver Carter Amerson down the sideline on a 35-yard pitch-and-catch.

Superior quarterback Sam Meller (5) keeps his eyes looking downfield as he scrambles away from the Wausau West defense in the first quarter of the Spartans' loss at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Friday evening, Aug. 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Three plays later, Reineck punched in a 5-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors a 14-3 lead going into halftime. For Wausau West head coach Matt Johnson, that was the turning point in the game.

“I thought the difference was the momentum we got at the end of the half,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a pretty good playmaker on the perimeter in Carter Amerson and getting him loose there for a couple of plays got us momentum.”

The Warriors added a field goal early in the fourth quarter before scoring the final touchdown on a scoop-and-score fumble return a couple of minutes later. Although it ended in a lopsided defeat, DeMeyer was impressed with his team’s effort.

“We’ve got one guy returning on the offensive side and two on defense,” DeMeyer said. “Our youth and inexperience probably showed tonight and was maybe exposed a bit, but our kids didn’t hang their heads one time. They didn’t pout and kept fighting the entire game. The score is a lot closer than 24-3 and our kids have to believe that.”

DeMeyer wasn’t the only coach who thought it was a much closer game than the score indicated. For Johnson on the West sideline, the Superior team he saw on Friday night was significantly better than the team his Warriors beat 33-13 in Week 1 last year.

Superior’s Dominic Lyons (43) drops Wausau West quarterback Jack Kostroski (14) for a loss in the third quarter of the Spartans' loss at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Friday evening, Aug. 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“I thought it was a tough contest,” Johnson said. “Coming up here against a very improved Superior team from what we saw last year in Week 1. I thought they were significantly better and their defense was outstanding. It wasn’t easy, but we did what we had to do to win.”

DeMeyer is confident that his group is on the right track and that with more time spent in practice and on the varsity field, this young Spartan roster will improve leaps and bounds.

“Staying together, staying positive and working on the fundamentals,” DeMeyer said. “Every breakdown was a fundamental thing or a lack of focus, and some of that is playing varsity for the first time. It’s all fixable and we’ll work at it.”

Superior will be back in action in a non-conference on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. on the road against Rice Lake.

Superior’s Lucas Williams (16) runs away from Wausau West’s Jaden Durr (21) in the first quarter of the Spartans' loss at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Friday evening, Aug. 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Wausau West 0 14 0 10 — 24

Superior 3 0 0 0 — 3

S - Tanner Leno 52 FG

WW - Raymond Reineck 8 run (Brett Butalla kick)

WW - Carter Amerson 35 pass from Jack Kostroski (Butalla kick)

WW - Butalla 25 FG

WW - Teigan Rasmus 30 fumble return (Butalla kick)