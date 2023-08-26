Prep football: Lakers roll past Evergreens in season opener

MINONG — Offensive production wasn’t the problem for Northwood/Solon Springs throughout the season-opening defeat against Shell Lake Friday night in Minong.

The Evergreens scored 40 points in the season opener and amassed more than 300 yards of total offense, but struggled to slow down the Lakers’ dynamic rushing attack, as Shell Lake cruised to a 72-40 victory at Liautaud Field.

Northwood/Solon Springs’ quarterback Jared Schultz (4) runs through the arms of Shell Lake’s Peter Steines (18) in the first quarter of the game in Minong on Friday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Even though his Evergreens lost a lopsided contest, Northwood/Solon Springs head coach Dan Henken told his players after the game that he saw a lot of positives.

“I told the guys that I think there is more good there than bad,” Henken said. “You have to give credit to Shell Lake, and I knew they were going to be physical. We have some work to do to be more physical, but for week 1, we hung in there for a long time.”

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Cole Neva (37) looks to run over Shell Lake’s Trevor Summers (26) in the first quarter of the game in Minong on Friday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Physicality was the name of the game in Minong, and no player on either side demonstrated that better than Shell Lake’s Brockton Naessen. The junior running back tallied more than 300 rushing yards in the blowout win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the contest, Naessen bounced off of Evergreens in pinball-like fashion. On Shell Lake’s first offensive possession, Naessen broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown that set the tone for the rest of the night.

“We’re primarily a rushing team,” Shell Lake head coach Joe Johnson said. “It was actually his first game at (halfback). He was a fullback, but we switched him and he’s been working really hard. Brock is going to be a really good player for us.”

Although it ultimately was a lopsided final score, it didn’t always appear as if it would be. Northwood/Solon Springs jumped out to a 6-0 lead early in the opening quarter when junior quarterback Jared Schultz connected with junior wide receiver Cade Lisson on a 68-yard touchdown pass.

Shell Lake quarterback Isaiah Mckelton (3) gets swallowed up by Northwood/Solon Springs’ Cole Neva (37), Carter Finstad (99), Jayger Link (10) and Jaxson Link (2) in the first quarter of the game in Minong on Friday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Shell Lake answered on the ensuing possession and made it a 6-6 ballgame. The two squads traded scores throughout the first and second quarters before the Lakers ultimately took a 34-22 lead into halftime.

The Evergreens scored to start the third quarter to bring it within one score, 34-28. However, Shell Lake responded with back-to-back touchdowns to take a 50-28 lead, which made the rest of the contest nothing more than a formality.

“It’s week 1 and it was a six-point game there in the third quarter,” Henken said. “I think we just got a little tired. It got away from us late, but for three quarters it was pretty competitive. It’s going to be a process and we’ve got to keep working on it.”

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Cole Neva (37) tries to haul in a pass after beating Shell Lake’s Isaiah Mckelton (3) in the second quarter of the game in Minong on Friday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

With the loss, Northwood/Solon Springs drops to 0-1 for the season while Shell Lake starts 1-0. The Evergreens will be back in action at home against South Shore on Thursday, Aug. 31. That game is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Cade Lisson (30) is congratulated by head coach Dan Henken after Lisson made a one-handed grab for a 2-point conversion in the second quarter of the game with Shell Lake in Minong on Friday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram