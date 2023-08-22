Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Prep cross country: Northwood/Solon Springs eyes return to state

With a strong returning cast and the addition of multiple young talented athletes, Northwood/Solon Springs is chock-full of confidence heading into the 2023 season.

Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart (6956) climbs to the top of a hill during the John Woodbury Invitational
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart (6956) climbs to the top of a hill during the John Woodbury Invitational at Norwood Golf Course in Lake Nebagamon last fall. Taggart finished second overall.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 3:54 PM

Information compiled by the Northwood/Solon Springs coaching staff:

Head coach: Dale Rajala and Shannon Dickenson

Assistant coach: Carter Lamont

Returning starters: Dylan Taggart, Ike Dickenson, Tarver Sellwood, Abe Ahlberg, Brandt Larson, Emmett Patel, Silas Kidder, Owen Smith, Isaiah Ahlberg and Sam Fromm.

New faces: Jake Taggart, Nolan Patel, Blaze Kidder and Cade Lisson.

This year’s impact athletes: “Jake Taggart won every race last year in middle school, so he should really help us out this year,” Northwood/Solon Springs head coach Dale Rajala said. “Blaze Kidder and Nolan Patel are also coming in and will be competing for a varsity spot. Cade Lisson, a junior, is extremely fast in track and was a state qualifier in the 100-meter dash. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do as well.”

Who will be the locker room leaders this season?

“Dylan (Taggart) and Ike (Dickenson) have been so great at leading this team,” Rajala said. “They work so hard and have had a major impact on their teammates. They lead by example and have raised the bar for the rest of the guys. This team is filled not only with great athletes, but fantastic people. We have been blessed to have such a great group of kids.”

What are the strengths of this year’s team? What are the weaknesses?

“Lots of experience, kids with great character and very competitive,” Rajala said of the strengths. “We want to stay healthy and not worry about expectations. Just keep working hard and everything will take care of itself.”

What are the goals and expectations for this year’s team?

“Our goals are to get faster every week, win our conference and then get another opportunity to compete at state,” Rajala said.

