Prep boys tennis: Spartans look to add depth with new faces

The team has a mix of experienced players and newcomers this season, which will help them add depth, coach Mark Winkle said.

Superior’s Diedrick Nikoi chases down a ball during his match
Superior’s Diedrick Nikoi chases down a ball during his match at No. 2 singles in Superior on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Jed Carlson / 2022 File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 AM

Head coach: Mark Winkle

Assistant coaches: Gavin Mangan, Ephraim Nikoi

Returning athletes: Aaron Moen, Allen Nelson, Ben Hirvela, Daniel Youngberg, Dylan Urbaniak, Kevin Phu, Vincent Theisen, Adrian Sakuray, Diedrick Nikoi, Jordan Hoffman, Ryan Williams, Van Androski

New faces to watch: Brayden Basley, Cody Roberts, David Melander, Gavin Lambert, Ethan Lisdahl, Jack Mueller, Jackson Strand, Keaton Perkens, Ty Soderlund, Johnathan Hand, Kamsilioliseh Onwudiegwu, Paolo Pagnucci, Isak Coyle

What are the team's areas of strength?

"We have good athletes and guys who are wanting to learn, work hard and improve," head coach Mark Winkle said.

Areas of weakness?

"Outside of a few returning players, we are largely inexperienced," Winkle said.

What is the biggest challenge you expect the team to face this season?

"Right now, the biggest challenge is that we can’t practice outside on tennis courts," Winkle said. "It limits the space and the opportunities new players need to improve. We also tend to face teams with more experienced players."

What's your assessment of the team?

"We will have a good mix of veteran players and guys who have improved in the offseason, with a mix of new players who could help add a lot of depth to our team in the years to come," Winkle said.

By Staff reports
