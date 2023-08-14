Prep boys soccer: Superior’s defense a strength this year

Head coach: Otto Berti

Assistant coach: Thomas Bush

Returning players: Seniors Eli Benson, Keegan Madrinich, Ben Staupe and Caden Holden, in addition to a junior class that includes Presley Bonneville, Aaron Moen, Alton Morrissey, Dancha Stauber and Paolo Pagnucci.

New faces: Senior Caleb Geissler, junior Landon Holsclaw and sophomore Peyton Franta.

Locker room leaders: Seniors Eli Benson, Keegan Madrinich and Ben Staupe.

What will be the biggest strengths of this year’s team?

“I believe that we will have a solid defense and our midfield will complement this when we move the ball up the field,” head coach Otto Berti said.

What is going to be the biggest challenge for this year’s team?

“Staying healthy will be a challenge this year,” Berti said. “With our numbers and our schedule, we will depend on new faces to help the team.”

What are some of the important goals this year?

“Our first goal is to make a run for first place in the Lake Superior Conference,” Berti said. “Then host a playoff game and win.”