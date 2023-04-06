Prep boys golf: Tigers look to veterans for leadership

Head coach: Nick Olson

Returning athletes: Senior Foerst Peterson; juniors Bryce Priem and Lawson Burkhart; and sophomore Wes Ormston.

New faces to watch: Freshmen Thomas Altman, Noah Bourque, Anthony Butkus, Ricky Ericksen, Cam Korhonen, Graysen Olson and David Tuura; juniors Logan Six and Wyatt Zifko; and senior Wyatt Dumonson.

What are the team's areas of strength?

"Our team's strength is having Bryce Priem and Lawson Burkhart back to lead the way for us. Both young men are phenomenal golfers and have both been a part of deep postseason runs for us," coach Nick Olson said. "They have really taken on their new leadership roles and have jumped right into Trent Meyer and Dillon Scheufeli's shoes, who are now both playing collegiately. Their experience and willingness to coach up and encourage their teammates is going to play a gigantic role in our success this year."

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the team's areas of weakness?

"Our team's weakness is definitely the fact that we are young and overall inexperienced in the competitive golf setting. We will have three new varsity golfers this year, and it will be the first time that we haven't had a solid nucleus returning in quite some time," Olson said.

What is the biggest challenge you expect the team to face this season?

"Our challenge is going to be the same as many young teams face and that is consistency from our 3-5 golfers in the lineup. There will be some growing pains along the way ... Our kids know that we have a huge target on our back. We have won five-straight Heart O' North Conference titles, so they understand that every opponent has us circled on the schedule," Olson said.

What is your assessment of the team?

"My early assessment of the team is a good one. I am very impressed with the skill sets of our young golfers. We have a very bright future within the program," Olson said. "This could be one of those years where we aren't playing another school competitively until close to May. Surprisingly, that could actually help us overall. It will allow us to fine tune some things before we get to the grind."