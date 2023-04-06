Prep boys golf: Spartans will look to seniors for leadership

Head coaches: Ed Willie

Assistant coach: Doug Trentor

Upperclassmen: Seniors Trevor Anderson, Luke Dumonseau, Aaron Johnson, Drew Ketola; juniors Caden Holden, Ian Isackson, Trenton Peterson and Nykalaus Schramm; sophomores Parker Danielson, Hunter Hanson, Landon Holsclaw, Braydon Hurtig, Robert Liimatta, Tyler Olson, Cainen Raivala and Thomas Stollenwerk.

New faces to watch: "We have an exciting group of ninth graders, headlined by Leo Drougas and Ryan Pettingill. They have been involved in junior golf for quite some time, and I'm excited to finally get to welcome them to our team," coach Ed Willie said.

What are the team's areas of strength?

"We have a lot of areas of strength," Willie said. "One is leadership. We have three seniors that are going to help us achieve our team goals this year. They are incredible student athletes: Aaron Johnson, Luke Dumonseau and Drew Ketola. Our team goal is to instill a winning culture that aligns with our Spartan Marks of Excellence/Core Values. Our captains will be great in that regard.

"We also have a large team to draw from with 24 players. Furthermore, when Nemadji opens for the year, we have a great practice facility at our disposal. We are also very well supported by our parents, our AD Ella Olson, Principal Aaron Fezzy, and especially Tom Beaudry and his staff at Nemadji Golf Course," Willie said.

What are the team's areas of weakness?

"Inexperience. We have graduated a lot of very good golfers the past four years. Many are playing at local universities. My first impressions are that many of our ninth and tenth graders will be the ones we rely on when the conference season starts," Willie said.

What is the biggest challenge you expect the team to face this season?

"The biggest challenge we face is, as always, the weather," Willie said. "We have so much snow on the ground, and even when it does melt and the course opens, practice can be brutal in our climate."

What is your assessment of the team?

"Our goals this year are simple: to have student athletes that will compete and represent us in a way to make Superior proud of them," Willie said.