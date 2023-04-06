50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep boys golf: Spartans will look to seniors for leadership

Coach Ed Willie said he will look to the team captains to instill a winning culture that aligns with the team's core values.

Spartan logo_4.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 9:00 AM

Head coaches: Ed Willie

Assistant coach: Doug Trentor

Upperclassmen: Seniors Trevor Anderson, Luke Dumonseau, Aaron Johnson, Drew Ketola; juniors Caden Holden, Ian Isackson, Trenton Peterson and Nykalaus Schramm; sophomores Parker Danielson, Hunter Hanson, Landon Holsclaw, Braydon Hurtig, Robert Liimatta, Tyler Olson, Cainen Raivala and Thomas Stollenwerk.

New faces to watch: "We have an exciting group of ninth graders, headlined by Leo Drougas and Ryan Pettingill. They have been involved in junior golf for quite some time, and I'm excited to finally get to welcome them to our team," coach Ed Willie said.

What are the team's areas of strength?

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have a lot of areas of strength," Willie said. "One is leadership. We have three seniors that are going to help us achieve our team goals this year. They are incredible student athletes: Aaron Johnson, Luke Dumonseau and Drew Ketola. Our team goal is to instill a winning culture that aligns with our Spartan Marks of Excellence/Core Values. Our captains will be great in that regard.

"We also have a large team to draw from with 24 players. Furthermore, when Nemadji opens for the year, we have a great practice facility at our disposal. We are also very well supported by our parents, our AD Ella Olson, Principal Aaron Fezzy, and especially Tom Beaudry and his staff at Nemadji Golf Course," Willie said.

What are the team's areas of weakness?

"Inexperience. We have graduated a lot of very good golfers the past four years. Many are playing at local universities. My first impressions are that many of our ninth and tenth graders will be the ones we rely on when the conference season starts," Willie said.

What is the biggest challenge you expect the team to face this season?

"The biggest challenge we face is, as always, the weather," Willie said. "We have so much snow on the ground, and even when it does melt and the course opens, practice can be brutal in our climate."

What is your assessment of the team?

"Our goals this year are simple: to have student athletes that will compete and represent us in a way to make Superior proud of them," Willie said.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Superior’s Ava Gudowski (19) moves the ball past Washburn’s Josie Hoglund (12)
Prep
Prep girls soccer: Spartans 'hungry to improve'
April 06, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
062521.s.st.NSSsb3.jpg
Prep
Prep softball: Northwood/Solon Springs looks to stay hungry
April 05, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Superior’s Hayden Smith (12) fires a pitch
Prep
Prep baseball: Spartans look to gain experience
April 05, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3d rendering of a basketball in the net on a dark background.
Prep
2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Boys Basketball Team
April 04, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Janet Protasiewicz
Wisconsin
Janet Protasiewicz takes high-stakes Supreme Court election, flipping Wisconsin court's balance of power
April 04, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Shawn Johnson / Wisconsin Public Radio
2023_K-1-Winner Bonnie Strabel
Local
Lake Superior student takes first place in poster contest
April 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A Compton tortoiseshell butterfly
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: Wings in winter
April 05, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone