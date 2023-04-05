Prep baseball: Spartans look to gain experience

Head coaches: Ryan Hendry

Assistant coaches: George Hansen, Gunnar Johnson, Justin Reinkall, Taavi Mattson and Cory Wilander.

Returning athletes: Coach Ryan Hendry said the team lost 12 seniors to graduation, five of whom are playing college baseball. That leaves two every day starters returning for the season.

New athletes: "As far as newcomers are concerned, we have a large freshman class this year that will be counted on to contribute," Hendry said.

What are the team's areas of strength?

"I would say our strength this year would be our positional depth," Hendry said.

What are the team's areas of weakness?

"An area of weakness would be our lack of experience," he said.

What is the biggest challenge you expect the team to face this season?

"I would say the biggest challenge this year is keeping the eye on the prize and focusing on controlling what we can control. Controllable things like working hard every day, supporting each other, taking quality reps and just overall trying to get better every day both as a ball player and a person," Hendry said. "At the end of the day, your opponent doesn't care about your early season struggles (snow, cold weather, etc.), so we can't feel sorry for ourselves or make excuses."