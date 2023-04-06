50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Prep baseball: Northwood/Solon Springs sets its sights on state

Despite playing in a tough sectional, coach Nate Ahlberg said N/SS hopes to earn a trip to the state tournament.

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Jared Schultz (2) safely gets to second base before Superior’s Robert Olson (21)
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Jared Schultz (2) safely gets to second base before Superior’s Robert Olson (21) can lay down a tag in the first inning of the Spartans 1-0 victory in Minong on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Jed Carlson / 2022 File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 3:00 PM

Head coaches: Nate Ahlberg

Assistant coach: Matt Hager and Marcus Besonen.

Returning athletes: Abe Ahlberg, Kaden Corlett, Jared Schultz and Dylan Taggart.

New faces to watch: "Juniors Alex Slivensky, Thomas Jarrell, Tarver Sellwood and Brandt Larson will join the starting lineup," coach Nate Ahlberg said. "Freshman Isaiah Ahlberg will handle some of our catching duties."

What are the team's areas of strength?

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have two of the best starting pitchers in our area with Kaden and Abe. Offensively, we have a bunch of speed and can hit for power as well," Nate Ahlberg said.

What are the team's areas of weakness?

"Our numbers are down from previous years, so we have some players learning new positions," Nate Ahlberg said.

What is the biggest challenge you expect the team to face this season?

With a limited roster, the coach said keeping all of his players healthy will be the biggest challenge for N/SS.

What is your assessment of the team?

"We expect to win another conference and regional title with the talent on this team," Nate Ahlberg said. "We have a strong sectional, but plan to play for a chance to go to state."

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
