Prep baseball: Northwood/Solon Springs sets its sights on state

Head coaches: Nate Ahlberg

Assistant coach: Matt Hager and Marcus Besonen.

Returning athletes: Abe Ahlberg, Kaden Corlett, Jared Schultz and Dylan Taggart.

New faces to watch: "Juniors Alex Slivensky, Thomas Jarrell, Tarver Sellwood and Brandt Larson will join the starting lineup," coach Nate Ahlberg said. "Freshman Isaiah Ahlberg will handle some of our catching duties."

What are the team's areas of strength?

"We have two of the best starting pitchers in our area with Kaden and Abe. Offensively, we have a bunch of speed and can hit for power as well," Nate Ahlberg said.

What are the team's areas of weakness?

"Our numbers are down from previous years, so we have some players learning new positions," Nate Ahlberg said.

What is the biggest challenge you expect the team to face this season?

With a limited roster, the coach said keeping all of his players healthy will be the biggest challenge for N/SS.

What is your assessment of the team?

"We expect to win another conference and regional title with the talent on this team," Nate Ahlberg said. "We have a strong sectional, but plan to play for a chance to go to state."