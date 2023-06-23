Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Prep baseball: Ahlberg hits the road to build skills, experience

The Telegram's 2023 All-Area Baseball Player of the Year will spend his second summer playing for the Minnesota Icemen 17U team.

Player loads suitcase into trunk.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg packs a suitcase into the car before his family leaves for a baseball tournament in Arkansas at their Bennett home on Tuesday, June 13. Ahlberg, the 2023 Superior Telegram baseball player of the year, will be hitting the road a lot this summer with the Minnesota Icemen 17U team.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 7:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Abe Ahlberg was on the road with his dad, Nate, Wednesday, June 21, when the Superior Telegram reached them by phone. Their heading? Kansas City, Missouri.

The junior shortstop and pitcher for the Northwood/Solon Springs Green Eagles will spend a lot of time traveling to tournaments with the Minnesota Icemen 17U team this summer.

Pitcher throws ball.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ pitcher Abe Ahlberg (21) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning of the Green Eagles playoff game with Birchwood/Winter in Minong on Wednesday, May 31.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Playing for the Icemen will hopefully test Ahlberg and give him the experience he needs to attract scholarship offers from college teams, which is his goal.

"You get to see kids you never really imagined playing against — the higher caliber baseball I want to play in college," Ahlberg said.

The caliber of Ahlberg's game during the recent baseball season helped push the Green Eagles into another deep postseason run. The team finished the year with a 15-5 record, losing in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal to Washburn.

Ahlberg led the team in batting average (.476), hits (30), on-base percentage (.550), slugging percentage (.730) and OPS (on-base plus slugging, 1.280). On the mound, he was 5-1 with a 1.72 earned run average, 78 strikeouts and 19 walks. Players who faced him had a .141 batting average, and he averaged 1.01 walks and hits per inning pitched.

He was all-state honorable mention by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association and made the WBCA's first team all-Northwest District, in addition to being named the Lakeland East Conference Player of the Year in back-to-back years.

And for the second year in a row, Ahlberg is the Superior Telegram's All-Area Baseball Player of the Year.

Baseball.logo.JPG
Prep
2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Baseball Team
The 2023 squad includes six seniors, two juniors and two sophomores.
June 22, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Patience at the plate

Player poses with glove.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg is the 2023 Superior Telegram baseball player of the year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

One of the things Nate, who coaches the Green Eagles, said Abe struggled with was being patient at the plate at the beginning of the season. It's something that happened each of his three varsity seasons, and it took some time for him to settle in, Nate said.

But when he did, the results spoke for themselves.

"At about the halfway point of our season, he started being a little more patient — 21 hits in his 11 last games. He had a hit in every one of those games. He hit a lot of line drives, and understanding that he’s one of our best hitters but that you don’t have to do it all by yourself — take what the pitcher’s giving you," Nate said.

Abe remembers the game that put that patience into focus.

It was May 9 when the Green Eagles played at Clear Lake. Abe went for 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI. N/SS won the game 17-1.

"It got my second half of the season started," he said. "I had a really solid game — figured out that I don’t need to do a whole lot to hit the ball."

Putting in the work

While the Green Eagles fell short of their goal to make it to the WIAA state baseball tournament, Abe will spend the summer working on his game with the Icemen to hopefully reach that milestone in 2024.

Player wheels luggage to car.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg wheels his luggage towards the car at his family’s home in Bennett on Tuesday, June 13. Ahlberg is the 2023 Superior Telegram baseball player of the year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Icemen have already played in Arkansas, and after Missouri, they'll play tournaments in Kenosha, Indiana and Arizona.

One of the things Icemen coach Ryan Sutterer said he's working on is tapping into more power in Abe's swing.

Sutterer sees a lot of positive things in Abe's game.

"I think he’s very physical, very strong. I think obviously he’s a really good baseball player," Sutterer said. "Mentally he’s very strong — handles the ups and downs of the game pretty well. He's pretty steady. He plays shortstop for us most of the time, takes good at-bats, plays good defense, and is a good leader."

Teammate Sam Stockman, who plays pitcher and first base for the Icemen, said he appreciates that Abe keeps his focus on the team.

"He’s very team-minded — he's not going to be putting himself in front of the team," the Elk River, Minnesota, native said.

Playing with the Icemen has given Abe experience that he doesn't see a lot of during the prep season, Nate said.

During the recent tournament trip to Arkansas, Abe fielded six ground balls at shortstop, which doesn't happen often for the Green Eagles because teams don't put the ball in play as much, Nate said.

"No disrespect to anyone that we play in our conference, it’s just a much higher caliber of baseball ... In Arkansas, he was seeing guys throwing in the mid-80s, high-80s and we don’t see that for the most part in our high school season until the playoffs," Nate said.

Getting the opportunity to play travel ball, and being named the Telegram's All-Area Baseball Player of the Year, are not things Abe takes for granted.

"It’s a fun team to play with — it's really a blessing I’m able to," he said.

Player fields ball.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg (21) scoops up a ball at shortstop during the Green Eagles game with Winter in Solon Springs on Thursday, May 18.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Player poses with bat.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg is the 2023 Superior Telegram baseball player of the year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player loads gear into trunk.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg packs his baseball gear into the car before his family leaves for a baseball tournament in Arkansas at their Bennett home on Tuesday, June 13. Ahlberg is the 2023 Superior Telegram baseball player of the year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior Telegram Baseball Players of the Year

2023 — Abe Ahlberg, Jr., Northwood/Solon Springs

2022 — Abe Ahlberg, Soph., Northwood/Solon Springs

2021 — Kaden Kimmes, Sr., Superior

2020*

2019 — Justin Sedin, Sr., Northwestern

2018 — Justin Sedin, Jr., Northwestern

2017 — Justin Reinkall, Sr., Superior

2016 — Ryan Anderson, Sr., Solon Springs

2015 — Sean O’Neill, Sr., Superior

2014 — Riley Gibson, Sr., Solon Springs

2013 — Tyler Long, Sr., Solon Springs

2012 — Grant Rindal, Jr., Superior

2011 — Taylor Olson, Sr., Superior

2010 — Donnie Hissa, Sr., Northwestern

2009 — Donnie Hissa, Jr., Northwestern

2008 — Mike Swanson, Sr., Superior

2007 — Zach Sitek, Sr. Superior

2006 — Kiel Fechtelkotter, Sr. Northwestern

2005 — Kiel Fechtelkotter, Jr., Northwestern

2004 — Tony Visger, Sr., Northwood

2003 — Keith Ritsche, Sr., Superior

2002 — Greg Aker, Sr., Superior

*A Player of the Year was not named as the prep baseball season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
