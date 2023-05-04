Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Northwestern's Kaufman named WIAA Scholar Athlete

A total of 32 students were selected from more than 840 nominees statewide.

Northwestern’s Tanner Kaufman (6) stiff arms Ashland’s Marcus Kruzan (22) on his way to the end zone
Northwestern’s Tanner Kaufman (6) stiff-arms Ashland’s Marcus Kruzan (22) on his way to the end zone in the second quarter of the Tigers' season opener at Gordon L. Nelson Field in Maple on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The Northwestern senior was named a 2023 WIAA Scholar Athlete.
Jed Carlson / 2022 File / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 3:00 PM

MAPLE — Northwestern High School senior Tanner Kaufman is one of 32 students from across the state selected to receive to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's 2023 Scholar Athlete Award.

More than 840 student athletes were nominated for the 2023 award, according to a news release from the WIAA. A total of 16 boys and 16 girls will be recognized during an awards ceremony on Sunday, May 7 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Wausau.

Kaufman earned eight varsity letters in football, wrestling and track and field, while maintaining a 3.75 grade-point average.

READ MORE IN PREP SPORTS
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Hawks fly high at Wade Stadium
Dawson Rannow struck out eight Denfeld Hunters and drove in two runs.
May 03, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school girls play softball
Prep
Prep softball: Zembo records third no-hitter of the season in win over Cloquet
The no-hitter comes just two days after accomplishing the feat against Grantsburg on Monday.
May 03, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Player slides safely into home plate.
Prep
Prep report: Tigers sweep away Spooner softball
Ellie Peterson tossed a complete game three-hit shutout to open the Heart O'North Conference doubleheader.
May 02, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Player beats throw to first base.
Prep
Prep report: Superior’s Haley Zembo strikes out 11 in no-hit win over Grantsburg
In other area action, Esko and Hibbing softball both won and Duluth Marshall baseball got back on track following back-to-back losses.
May 01, 2023 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

During his senior wrestling season, Kaufman was the WIAA Division 2 state runner-up at 170 pounds. He was also selected to the Superior Telegram's All-Area Football Teams both in 2021 and 2022.

As for additional extracurricular activities, Kaufman was part of Northwestern's Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Student Athletic Leadership Team (SALT) and on the student council for three years. Furthermore, he spent two years in the "N" Club and one year in Tiger Manufacturing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his essay, Kaufman wrote about several lessons he learned from participating in school sports, including leadership.

"Being a captain put a whole new perspective on leadership for me. I learned how to work with every kid on the team no matter what our differences were," he wrote. "I learned how to balance helping struggling kids improve, while also improving myself. These leadership positions helped me gain a better understanding of how to work with others and lead my peers through different situations."

Kaufman plans to study economics and play football at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Eskomos blank Rails
April 29, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pitcher throws ball in the rain.
Prep
Prep report: Rain can’t stop Spartans' romp over Menomonie
April 28, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Player dives back to second base.
Prep
Prep report: Spartans top 'Toppers in extra innings
April 27, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Government Center in Superior
Local
Superior council OKs drug diversion marketing campaign
May 04, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: World Accordion Day, designer purse bingo fundraiser for CASDA and more
May 04, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
080919.n.st.Highway.jpg
Local
Douglas County considers wage increase to hire highway workers
May 04, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
050223.N.ST.Crockpot group.JPG
Local
Young cooks serve up family dinner
May 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood