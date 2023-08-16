Henken targets ‘next level’ for Northwood/Solon Springs football

SOLON SPRINGS — Less than a week into practice this fall, first-year head coach Dan Henken felt an optimistic buzz surrounding his Northwood/Solon Springs football program — both internally and externally — regarding the Evergreens’ potential in 2023.

Although Northwood/Solon Springs has just 21 players on the 8-player varsity roster, the Evergreens have impact athletes scattered throughout every position group. Whether it’s a young, dynamic quarterback who can fill up the stat sheet or a beefy senior offensive lineman capable of pancaking defenders, the Evergreens are chock full of talent.

“We have guys dotted around our position groups who can lead those groups,” Henken said. “That brings a level of enthusiasm. The unique thing is that this is a solid program, there is no doubt about that.”

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg (2) cuts back on the Birchwood/Winter Warcat defense in the second quarter of the game in Minong on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Henken, who has served as both an assistant and head coach at various Minnesota and Wisconsin-based schools for the last decade, takes the reins of an Evergreens team that has been one of the better programs in the state since the WIAA reinstated reduced-player football in 2012.

In those 11 years of competition, Northwood/Solon Springs has made the postseason or its equivalent six times, which includes a half-dozen consecutive trips from 2016 to 2022, excluding the 2020 season that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being a regular participant in the postseason for more than half a decade, Northwood/Solon Springs struggled to get over the hump against truly elite 8-man programs, which is what coach Henken has set his sights on this year.

“We need to build and try to get to that next level so we can move out of the middle spot,” Henken said. “We have a lot of success, but we play some of the better teams in 8-man and we tend to struggle.”

History of success

If anyone can take a football program and immediately elevate its performance to a higher level, it’s Henken. In the three years prior to taking over at Northwood/Solon Springs, Henken served as the head coach of the football program at Cameron High School.

During his tenure with the Comets, Henken turned around a program that was, statistically speaking, one of the worst in the state across all divisions. Cameron earned just one victory from 2017 to 2019, the three seasons before he became head coach.

Northwood/Solon Springs first-year head coach Dan Henken demonstrates a drill for his players during practice on Monday, Aug. 14. Contributed / Northwood/Solon Springs Football

That span of football before he arrived included a 1-26 record, the third-longest active losing streak in the state and a pair of back-to-back winless seasons in 2018 and 2019.

The program was on its last legs, with wins coming few and far between and player involvement numbers dwindling. In Henken’s first season at Cameron, 2020, he led the Comets to three wins, added more than a dozen athletes program-wide and later coached the team to a playoff berth in 2022, its first since 2016.

“Coach Henken had an immediate impact on the team and football community,” Cameron athletic director Dave Gerber said. “We were typically getting less than 30 players out for the team, were not competitive and attendance at games was very low.”

“Dan immediately created excitement for the program,” Gerber continued. “In his first year, we had over 40 players come out for the team and the next season we had over 50. We started filling the bleachers at every home and away game. The Northwood/Solon Springs team is very fortunate to have him.”

A new journey

After three seasons at Cameron, Henken, who lives in the greater Spooner area, was struggling to make the one-way hour-long commute while simultaneously working a full-time job in the investment business and raising a family with small children at home.

Everyday life started to take a toll on Henken, and walking away from coaching for a year became exponentially more attractive. That’s why he stepped down from his position at Cameron. But when an opportunity presented itself, he couldn’t turn it down.

“When you’re a football guy and you love coaching kids, you get that itch every fall,” Henken said. “Northwood happened to be looking for a football coach, so I started a conversation with Jason Schultz, the athletic director. I learned about the kids, the program and community, and it felt like a good fit. I feel like I made a great choice because things are going well.”

Northwood/Solon Springs head coach Dan Henken watches his team practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Contributed / Northwood/Solon Springs Football

While Henken is happy with his decision to take the head coaching job, Northwood/Solon Springs athletic director Jason Schultz is just as satisfied with how the new partnership has gone thus far.

“Dan is a guy who loves football and has a passion for the game that is contagious,” Jason Schultz said. “He believes in doing things the right way. He is knowledgeable and has a great ability to teach the game. Our student athletes will benefit tremendously from having Dan as their coach. His leadership will help them become better football players and people.”

Not only was Northwood/Solon Springs more realistically compatible with the other aspects of Henken’s life, but it was an opportunity to lead a program that has already tasted success and is ready to make the leap from good to great.

Since 2018, which is when the WIAA adopted a standard tournament playoff bracket format for 8-player football, the Evergreens have qualified for the postseason every year. However, they have yet to advance beyond the second round, which is something Henken desperately wants to change.

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Brody Visger (5) chases down Birchwood/Winter quarterback Carter Petit (10) for a loss in the second quarter of the game in Minong on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Elite quarterback

The potential success of that goal, at least for the next two years, will likely be determined by now-junior quarterback Jared Schultz, who was the Evergreens’ driving force both offensively and defensively last year.

“Jared is definitely one of those guys where he’s playing 8-man football, but he’d be a difference maker on any high school football field in Wisconsin,” Henken said. “He’s a leader, a hard worker, a very talented quarterback as a runner and a thrower and he has a great feel for the game.”

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Jared Schultz is a member of the 2022 Superior Telegram All-Area Football Team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

As a sophomore starter last fall, Schultz led Northwood/Solon Springs to a 5-4 record, a playoff berth and accounted for 2,659 of the Evergreens’ 3,331 yards of total offense. He was balanced in his attack, throwing for 1,407 yards while tallying 1,252 on the ground.

“He put up those numbers last year as a sophomore,” Henken said. “He comes back as a junior after committing himself to the weight room. He’s got a bright upside and there is no doubt most of what we’re doing revolves around his athleticism.”

Northwood/Solon Springs begins its season against Shell Lake on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. at Northwood High School.