2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Softball Team

The 2023 team includes four seniors, one junior and five sophomores.

Optic yellow softball on grass
Superior, Northwestern and Northwood/Solon Springs athletes are recognized.
Eric Hood - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 PM

SUPERIOR — The underclassmen are making their mark in Douglas County, with five sophomores selected for the Superior Telegram's 2023 All-Area Softball Team.

They include Paige "Peeps" Johnson, Melania Luostari and Ari Robillard of Superior High School and Ellie Peterson and Emma Wennersten of Northwestern High School. Luostari, Robillard and Peterson are two-time All-Area selections.

Emma Raye, who is a three-time Player of the Year and three-time All-Area Team member, leads off the seniors. She's joined by teammates Haley Zembo and Indigo Fish, who are each making their third appearance on the Telegram's All-Area Team, as well as Bailey Monson from Northwood/Solon Springs. Junior Lily Borst of N/SS, a junior, rounds out the upperclassmen.

Here's more about the players and their achievements this season:

Emma Raye
Superior
Sr. • C

Catcher throws ball.
Superior’s Emma Raye is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Softball team.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- Led the Spartans in batting average (.556), doubles (15), triples (6), home runs (6), runs batted in (37), stolen bases (9), on-base percentage (.606) and slugging (1.056).

- First team all-Lake Superior Conference; Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association first team all-district; WFSCA first team all-state.

- Coach Mike Sather called Raye an "outstanding offensive player and one of the best catchers in the state, if not the best catcher in the state."

Bailey Monson
Northwood/Solon Springs
Sr. • OF

Player throws ball.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Bailey Monson is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Softball team.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- Led the team in batting average (.608), RBI (21), doubles (4), home runs (2), OBP (.672), slugging (.843) and OPS (1.515).

- First team all-Lakeland East Conference; WFSCA first team all-district.

- "Bailey was one of the best offensive players in the area and put up ridiculous numbers at the plate this year," coach Jackson Terry said. "She took on a position change midway through the year without any issues and was a terrific leader by example for us."

Indigo Fish
Superior
Sr. • 1B

Player makes catch at first base.
Superior’s Indigo Fish is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Softball team.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- Posted the third-highest batting average for the Spartans with .386, with 10 doubles, 26 RBI, .466 OBP and .500 slugging percentage.

- First team all-Lake Superior Conference; WFSCA first team all-district; WFSCA second team all-state.

- "Another player on our team that is both a great offensive player and one of the best defensive players at her position," coach Mike Sather said.

Haley Zembo
Superior
Sr. • P

Pitcher fields ball.
Superior’s Haley Zembo is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Softball team.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- Zembo was 19-1 in the circle with a 0.530 ERA, 235 strikeouts and 69 walks.

- First team all-Lake Superior Conference; WFSCA first team all-district; WFSCA first team all-state.

- "One of the top 10 pitchers in the state of Wisconsin, if not top five," coach Mike Sather said.

Lily Borst
Northwood/Solon Springs
Jr. • P

Pitcher pitches ball.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Lily Borst is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Softball team.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- Borst was .333 at the plate with one double, two triples and 19 RBI.

- In the circle, Borst recorded an 8-2 record with a 1.99 ERA, 77 strikeouts, 25 walks and 115 WHIP. Batters who faced Borst averaged .171 at the plate.

- Lakeland East Conference Player of the Year; WFSCA first team all-district.

- "Can't say enough about the job Lily did pitching for us this year. The run she went on at the end of the season and into the tournament was impressive," coach Jackson Terry said. "Coming off a serious injury and this being her first year as the ace of our team, she performed at a very high level. In our biggest games — ones to win regionals and conference championships — she was able to raise her level even more."

Paige 'Peeps' Johnson
Superior
Soph. • OF

Player hits ball.
Superior’s Paige "Peeps" Johnson is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Softball team.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- Johnson hit .402, good for second-highest among Spartan hitters, with seven doubles, two triples and seven RBI. She stole five bases and notched a .466 OBP and a .522 slugging percentage.

- "All-around great player," coach Mike Sather said. "Second on our team in hits. Very versatile player who played four different positions for us this year."

Melania Luostari
Superior
Soph. • IF/OF

Player makes throw.
Superior’s Melania Luostari is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Softball team.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- Luostari recorded a .380 batting average with seven doubles, one triple, four home runs and 30 RBI. Her OBP was .460, and her slugging percentage was .670. She stole two bases.

- First team all-Lake Superior Conference; WFSCA first team all-district; WFSCA second team all-state.

- "Mel is an outstanding third base person, as good as anyone in the state of Wisconsin. Also second on our team in HR. She provided a lot of power to our lineup," coach Mike Sather said.

Ellie Peterson
Northwestern
Soph. • P

Pitcher winds up.
Northwestern’s Ellie Peterson is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Softball team.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- Peterson hit .516 at the plate with 28 RBI, a .575 OBP and .641 slugging percentage. Peterson also stole eight bases.

- In the circle, Peterson was a dominant force, going 18-4 with two perfect games, two no-hitters and 11 shutouts. She allowed only 73 hits over 138 innings pitched, struck out 268 batters and walked 24, good for a 0.71 ERA.

- First team all-Heart O' North Conference; WFSCA first team all-district; WFSCA second team all-state.

- "Ellie throws hard and is around the plate," coach Scott Janigo said. "Ellie plays with emotion, which elevates the play of her team."

Ari Robillard
Superior
Soph. • P

Player runs to first base.
Superior’s Ari Robillard is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Softball team.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- Robillard finished the season with a 7-0 record. She threw 15 strikeouts, walked eight batters and notched a 2.275 ERA.

- Second team all-Lake Superior Conference.

- "A very versatile player," coach Mike Sather said. "A good infielder and a pretty good pitcher. Also an excellent offensive weapon in our lineup."

Emma Wennersten
Northwestern
Soph. • C

Catcher makes catch.
Northwestern’s Emma Wennersten is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Softball team.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

- Wennersten averaged .432 at the plate with six doubles, 24 RBI and a .529 OBP.

- First team all-Heart O' North Conference; WFSCA first team all-district.

- "She transitioned to the catcher position her sophomore year and has been outstanding behind the plate," coach Scott Janigo said. "She’s softball smart and makes hard plays look routine."

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
