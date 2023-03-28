SUPERIOR — There are a lot of familiar faces on the Superior Telegram's 2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Team, almost all of them, in fact.

All but one of the players have been on the team before. This year's newcomer is Claire Holmstrom of Solon Springs.

Four players are four-time selections: back-to-back Player of the Year Emma Raye of Superior, fellow Spartan Savannah Leopold, the 2021 Player of the Year in Northwestern's Tieryn Plasch, and Kyra Latvala of Solon Springs.

Kloe Zentkowski and Eva Peterson of Superior are making their third appearance on the team, while Northwestern's Gabby Risley and Shayna Wick and Solon Springs' Bailey Monson are two-time selections.

Here's more on the players:

Emma Raye

Superior

Sr. • G Superior’s Emma Raye is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area girls basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Averaged 17 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game; shot 46.5% from the field and 83.9% from the charity stripe. Finished her high school career with 1,344 points. - First team all-Lake Superior Conference; Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state honorable mention. - Coach Dave Kontny said, "Nobody gives you more than her on the court and anyone who watches can see that. Her leadership, her desire to win, and her athleticism is second to none."



Claire Holmstrom

Solon Springs

Sr. • F Solon Springs’ Claire Holmstrom is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area girls basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Averaged 18.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game; shot 50.7% from the field. - First team all-Indianhead Conference. - "Claire really stepped up this season to be the offensive threat that we needed," Eagles coach Sarah Smith said. "Having someone of her size inside really did damage to teams and opened this up for our wings to get some shots off. She worked hard to get every rebound and will be greatly missed in the paint next season."



Kyra Latvala

Solon Springs

Sr. • G Solon Springs’ Kyra Latvala is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area girls basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Averaged 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3 steals per game; shot 45% from the field. - Second team all-Indianhead Conference. - "Kyra really grew as an all around player this year," Eagles coach Sarah Smith said. "She started taking a bigger role defensively this year, was able to connect with her teammates Bailey Monson and Claire Holmstrom ... and offensively would come alive when we needed her to."



Savannah Leopold

Superior

Sr. • G Superior’s Savannah Leopold is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area girls basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Averaged 15.6 ppg; shot 44.2% from the field, 40% from beyond the arc and 73.3% at the free-throw line; grabbed 75 steals and 77 rebounds; and notched 45 assists. - Second team all-Lake Superior Conference. - "Sav worked on her shot every day during the season and every day outside of the season," Coach Dave Kontny said. "She is a great shooter with great range, but her tenaciousness on defense and her ability to rebound always got overlooked until you had to play against her."



Bailey Monson

Solon Springs

Sr. • G Solon Springs’ Bailey Monson is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area girls basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Averaged 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game. - Third team all-Indianhead Conference - "Bailey had some really big games for us where she would have to step up and shut down the opponent's best player or make some key plays offensively. ... She became more comfortable this year at being an offensive threat, which took that pressure off her teammates," Coach Sarah Smith said.

Tieryn Plasch

Northwestern

Sr. • G Northwestern’s Tieryn Plasch is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area girls basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Averaged 21.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game; shot 47% from the field, 38.1% from 3-point range and 79.4% from the free-throw line; notched 160 assists and 112 steals. Finished her career as the program's all-time leader in scoring with 1,750 points; in 3-point shots made with 247; in assists with 432; and in steals with 345. - Heart O' North Conference Player of the Year; first team all-Heart O' North Conference; WBCA all-state honorable mention. - "Her work ethic and leadership are unmatched in any player I have ever coached," said Northwestern coach Paul Eberhardt. "She is an absolute winner on and off the court."



Gabby Risley

Senior

Sr. • SF Northwestern’s Gabby Risley is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area girls basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Averaged 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game; shot 49.2% from the field; blocked 63 shots. - Honorable mention all-Heart O' North Conference. - Coach Paul Eberhardt said of Risley, "She was a difference maker for us on both ends of the floor, but her defensive rebounding and shot blocking were anchors to our defense."

Eva Peterson

Superior

Jr. • G Superior’s Eva Peterson is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area girls basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game; shot 47.5% from the field; tallied 32 steals and 40 assists. - "What most people don't know is how much time she puts in during the offseason and the extra time she puts in during the season," Coach Dave Kontny said of Peterson. "She is the first one at practice and the last one to leave the court. Her work ethic is relentless, and she is a great teammate."



Shayna Wick

Northwestern

Jr. • G Northwestern’s Shayna Wick is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area girls basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Averaged 9 points, and 2.5 rebounds per game; recorded 53 steals. - Second team all-Heart O' North Conference. - "Shayna was the point person on our press and often set the tone for our defensive pressure," Coach Paul Eberhardt said. "She has an uncanny ability to get deflections, and though she may not get credit for the steal, she contributed a lot to other people getting steals and creating opportunities for her teammates."