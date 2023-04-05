SUPERIOR — Variety is the spice of life, and there's a nice mix of familiar and new faces on the Superior Telegram's 2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team.

Solon Springs' Isaiah Kastern and Dylan Taggart, and Northwestern's Cole Lahti and Jase Nelson are two-time selections.

New faces include Tre Sanigar, Calvin Anderson and Daynen Lull, of Superior; Luke Sedin and Bryce Oswskey, from Northwestern; and Owen Smith, of Solon Springs.

Five of the 10 players are seniors: Lahti, Lull, Nelson, Oswskey and Sedin. Anderson joins the group as a freshman, while juniors round out the rest of the squad.

Here's more on the players:

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaiah Kastern

Solon Springs

Jr. • F Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area boys basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram –Averaged 24.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game; shot 63% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc. –Wisconsin Basketball Coaches' Association first team all-state; first team all-Indianhead Conference. –Coach Marcus Besonen said: "Isaiah saw double teams all season long but still had the ability to take over games and use his array of athleticism and skills to lead the team in scoring, rebounding and blocks. Isaiah's understanding of what teams were doing to stop him and be able to counter it was what made Isaiah so successful."

Cole Lahti

Northwestern

Sr. • G Northwestern’s Cole Lahti is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area boys basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram –Averaged 22.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game; finished his career as the second-leading scorer in school history; recorded the most points in a single season in school history. –Heart O' North Conference Player of the Year; first team all-Heart O' North Conference; WBCA all-state honorable mention. –"As a senior captain he was our leader," coach Nolan Graff said. "When we needed a bucket, he was one of those guys who could go get one for us. He is the smartest player that I have ever coached and has a great feel for the game."

Daynen Lull

Superior

Sr. • F Superior’s Daynen Lull is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area boys basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram –Averaged 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game; shot 57% from the field and 35% from the 3-point line. –Honorable mention all-Lake Superior Conference. –Coach Kory Deadrick said Lull was the team's only captain and "played a ton of minutes on a team who took second in (the) LSC and made it to (the) sectional final."

Jase Nelson

Northwestern

Sr. • G Northwestern’s Jase Nelson is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area boys basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram –Averaged 17.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game; led WIAA Division 3 in assists per game; finished his career with the most assists in school history and the first triple-double in school history. –First team all-Heart O' North Conference. –Coach Nolan Graff said: "Jase is the most complete player and best leader that I have ever coached. He is also the only three-year captain I've ever had. He has his fingerprints all over every game he is a part of."



Bryce Oswskey

Northwestern

Sr. • G Northwestern’s Bryce Oswskey is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area boys basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram –Averaged 8.4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. –Honorable mention all-Heart O' North Conference. –"Bryce is a player that really came into his own this season. He played with a certain confidence on both offense and defense that our team needed," coach Nolan Graff said.

Luke Sedin

Northwestern

Sr. • F Northwestern’s Luke Sedin is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area boys basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram –Averaged 6.5 points and 6 rebounds per game. –Honorable mention all-Heart O' North Conference. –"It always seems like every great team needs a tough guy, and Luke was that guy for us," coach Nolan Graff said. "He was a phenomenal paint/rim protector and made timely baskets and winning plays time and time again."

Tre Sanigar

Superior

Jr. • G Superior’s Tre Sanigar is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area boys basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram –Averaged 18.3 points, 2.7 assists and 3 steals per game; shot 76% from the free-throw line and 49% from the field. –First team all-Lake Superior Conference. –Sanigar "led a huge playoff run all the way to the sectional final," coach Kory Deadrick said.

Owen Smith

Solon Springs

Jr. • G Solon Springs’ Owen Smith is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area boys basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram –Averaged 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. –Second team all-Indianhead Conference. –"A high-IQ player who routinely got teammates and himself in the best position both offensively and defensively," coach Marcus Besonen said. "His numbers do not show the true value of how vital Owen was to the team success we had."

Dylan Taggart

Solon Springs

Jr. • G Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area boys basketball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram –Averaged 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game; notched a 3.4-to-1 assist to turnover ratio. –First team all-Indianhead Conference. –"Routinely matched up on the opposing team's top guard, he consistently held them well below their season average in points, as well as disrupting the other team's offense," coach Marcus Besonen said.