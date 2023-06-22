SUPERIOR — Led by three-time All-Area Team selection and back-to-back Player of the Year Abe Ahlberg, the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Baseball Team features a majority of upperclassmen.

Joining Ahlberg, a junior, from Northwood/Solon Springs are teammates Kaden Corlett (junior) and Jared Schultz (sophomore).

Luke Sedin (senior), Cole Lahti (senior), Jase Nelson (senior) and Boden Teal (sophomore) represent Northwestern High School.

Superior High School's selections are all seniors: Nathan Maki, Hayden Smith and Tanner Flahaven.

Corlett, Sedin and Nelson are back-to-back selections.

Here's more about the players:

Abe Ahlberg

Northwood/Solon Springs

Jr. • SS/P Northwood/Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Baseball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Led the Green Eagles in batting average (.476), hits (30) on-base percentage (.550), slugging percentage (.730) and on-base plus slugging (1.280). Drove in 19 runs. - Ahlberg was 5-1 on the mound with a 1.72 earned run average, 78 strikeouts, 19 walks, a .141 batting average against and 1.01 walks and hits per inning pitched. - Lakeland East Conference Player of the Year for the second year in a row; Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association all-state honorable mention; WBCA first team all-Northwest District. - "Abe showed again that he’s our most-complete player and one of the best in our region," coach Nate Ahlberg said.



Tanner Flahaven

Superior

Sr. • P Superior’s Tanner Flahaven is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Baseball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Recorded the most pitching appearances for the Spartans with 13, during which he notched 19 strikeouts, 13 walks and stranded 26 base runners. - "Tanner was our Swiss army knife as far as a relief pitcher," said coach Ryan Hendry. "He was brought in in a number of different scenarios throughout the season. He was our go-to guy at keeping hitters off balance with his arsenal of off-speed options."



Cole Lahti

Northwestern

Sr. • P Northwestern’s Cole Lahti is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Baseball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Hit .493 with 35 RBIs, .598 OBP and two home runs. - On the mound, Lahti's record was 4-0 with 38 strikeouts and a 1.91 ERA. - First team all-Heart O' North Conference. - "Cole was a tough out at the plate due to his ability to go with the pitch and hit the ball all over the field. He was also a great compliment to Luke (Sedin) on the mound," said coach Ryan Teal.

Nathan Maki

Superior

Sr. • P Superior’s Nathan Maki is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Baseball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Maki posted a 4-1 record on the mound with four walks, 48 strikeouts and a 1.30 ERA. - At the plate, he hit .306. - "Nate was the ace of our pitching staff this year. Any big game this season, he was given the ball," coach Ryan Hendry said. "His walks-to-strikeouts ratio shows how often he was in the zone, and he gave us a chance to win every time he was on the mound."

Jase Nelson

Northwestern

Sr. • OF Northwestern’s Jase Nelson is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Baseball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Nelson had a .388 batting average with a .424 OBP. - Second team all-Heart O' North Conference. - "Jase was a great center fielder. His jump and range allowed him to track down balls hit all over the outfield," coach Ryan Teal said.

Luke Sedin

Northwestern

Sr. • P/IF Northwestern’s Luke Sedin is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Baseball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Sedin recorded a .526 batting average, .600 OBP, and hit four home runs. - He posted a 3-4 record on the mound with a 2.27 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 1.05 WHIP. - First team all-Heart O' North Conference. - "Luke was solid at the plate all season in the four-spot. He pitched well in our biggest games and played great at shortstop and third base," coach Ryan Teal said.

Hayden Smith

Superior

Sr. • SS Superior’s Hayden Smith is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Baseball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Smith posted a batting average of .328 with 22 hits, 27 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. - First team all-Lake Superior Conference. - "He has been our defensive MVP for the last two seasons, this year moving to short from third base," coach Ryan Hendry said. "In my time affiliated with this program, I'm not sure I've seen a player more defensively sound than Hayden."

Kaden Corlett

Northwood/Solon Springs

Jr. • P/OF Northwood/Solon Springs’ Kaden Corlett is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Baseball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Led the team in RBIs with 28. Posted a .400 batting average, with 13 walks, .513 OBP and 1.077 OPS; stole four bases. - Corlett was 5-1 on the mound with a 1.45 ERA, 85 strikeouts, 26 walks, a 0.141 BAA and 1.16 WHIP. - First team all-Lakeland East Conference; WBCA Northwest District honorable mention. - "Kaden had another dominant season on the mound as our No. 1," said coach Nate Ahlberg. "The St. Thomas recruit used his high-80s fastball and sharp breaking ball to hold batters to a .141 batting average and a 1.45 ERA."

Jared Schultz

Northwood/Solon Springs

Soph • CF/SS Northwood/Solon Springs’ Jared Schultz is a member of the 2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Baseball team. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Second on the team in batting average (.407); hit six doubles and three home runs; posted a .538 OBP and 1.199 OPS. - First team all-Lakeland East Conference; WBCA second team all-Northwest District. - "Primarily a center fielder, Jared used his fantastic speed to track down balls from gap to gap," coach Nate Ahlberg said.