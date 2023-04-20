Photos: Olympian Amanda Beard visits Superior High School

SUPERIOR — A special guest walked the halls of Superior High School on Tuesday, April 18, with three special medals wrapped in a cloth bag, almost guaranteed to impress anyone to come in contact with them.

Olympian Amanda Beard talks about swimming drills at Superior High School on Tuesday, April 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Olympian Amanda Beard, a swimmer who earned seven medals in four trips to the Olympics, talked to students, coaches and parents of swimmers from the Superior Whalers swim team, as well as Superior High School swimmers.

Beard talked about winning her first gold medal as a 14-year-old in 1996 at the Atlanta games. She brought three of her Olympic medals to let the swimmers take a closer look at them.

Beard talked with the students, mostly answering a variety of questions, for about 40 minutes before heading out to speak at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Olympian Amanda Beard asks a question to a pair of swimmers in the back of the room during a talk at Superior High School on Tuesday, April 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Students got a close-up look at a few Olympic medals while Amanda Beard spoke at Superior High School on Tuesday, April 18. Beard won this gold medal for the 200-meter breaststroke at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Olympian Amanda Beard speaks about the importance of nutrition during a talk at Superior High School on Tuesday, April 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram