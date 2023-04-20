99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Photos: Olympian Amanda Beard visits Superior High School

Woman laughs as students raise hands.
Olympian Amanda Beard laughs as she asks a question to the crowd at Superior High School on Tuesday, April 18. The swimmer won seven medals in four trips to the Olympics.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Today at 8:00 PM

SUPERIOR — A special guest walked the halls of Superior High School on Tuesday, April 18, with three special medals wrapped in a cloth bag, almost guaranteed to impress anyone to come in contact with them.

Woman smiles at crowd.
Olympian Amanda Beard talks about swimming drills at Superior High School on Tuesday, April 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Olympian Amanda Beard, a swimmer who earned seven medals in four trips to the Olympics, talked to students, coaches and parents of swimmers from the Superior Whalers swim team, as well as Superior High School swimmers.

Beard talked about winning her first gold medal as a 14-year-old in 1996 at the Atlanta games. She brought three of her Olympic medals to let the swimmers take a closer look at them.

Beard talked with the students, mostly answering a variety of questions, for about 40 minutes before heading out to speak at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Woman talks to group.
Olympian Amanda Beard asks a question to a pair of swimmers in the back of the room during a talk at Superior High School on Tuesday, April 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Hands hold an Olympic gold medal.
Students got a close-up look at a few Olympic medals while Amanda Beard spoke at Superior High School on Tuesday, April 18. Beard won this gold medal for the 200-meter breaststroke at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Woman talks to crowd.
Olympian Amanda Beard speaks about the importance of nutrition during a talk at Superior High School on Tuesday, April 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Woman answers question from crowd.
Olympian Amanda Beard, standing, gets a question from a student in the crowd at Superior High School on Tuesday, April 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

