Photos: Hoopsters head to Maple for 3-on-3

Money raised from the Northwestern 3-on-3 Tournament went to the Poplar Wolves basketball program.

Basketball player gets a shot up over defense.
Superior’s Cullen Izzard gets a shot up over the Drummond defense in the championship of the Third and Fourth grade division at the Northwestern 3-on-3 Tournament at Northwestern High School in Maple on Saturday, April 1. Drummond defeated Superior for the title.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Jed Carlson
Today at 8:00 AM

MAPLE — Hundreds of youth basketball players converged on Northwestern High School Saturday, April 1, for the Northwestern 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

The money raised from the tournament went to the Poplar Wolves basketball program, which serves basketball players from elementary to high school levels. There were 10 total courts active in the two gymnasiums at NHS, with an adult or a high school player refereeing each game.

Basketball player steals a pass.
Solon Springs’ Addison Linden (11) steals a pass during her game in the Third and Fourth grade division at the Northwestern 3-on-3 Tournament at Northwestern High School in Maple on Saturday, April 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Basketball player laughs as he lays on his back while another player sits on his stomach.
Superior White’s Kam Taylor laughs as Superior Blue’s Melo Aiken sits on his stomach while he scrambles for control of a loose ball with Jack Granlund during the championship game of the Fifth grade division at the Northwestern 3-on-3 Tournament at Northwestern High School in Maple on Saturday, April 1. Superior White defeated Superior Blue.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Basketball players jump for a rebound.
Superior’s Ethan LaBarge, left, snags a rebound during a game in the Third and Fourth grade division at the Northwestern 3-on-3 Tournament at Northwestern High School in Maple on Saturday, April 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Basketball player sits on back while passes the ball.
Northwestern’s Kyan Kroll passes the ball around Superior Blue’s Zander Covill while he lays on his back during a game in the Fifth grade division at the Northwestern 3-on-3 Tournament at Northwestern High School in Maple on Saturday, April 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Basketball player shoots layup.
Superior White’s Myles Murat (1) scores a bucket during the championship game of the Fifth grade division at the Northwestern 3-on-3 Tournament at Northwestern High School in Maple on Saturday, April 1. Superior White defeated Superior Blue for the championship.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Basketball player shoots ball.
Solon Springs’ Kellyn Nelson (22) scores a basket over the Mellen defense during the Third and Fourth grade division championship at the Northwestern 3-on-3 Tournament at Northwestern High School in Maple on Saturday, April 1. Solon Springs won the division.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Basketball player shoots ball.
Northwestern’s Chase Moss (14) shoots a jumper during a game in the Fifth grade division at the Northwestern 3-on-3 Tournament at Northwestern High School in Maple on Saturday, April 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Basketball players scramble for a rebound.
Superior Blue’s Zander Covill (11) eyes up a rebound as he and teammate Melo Aiken (2) battle Superior White’s Myles Murat (1), Kam Taylor (5) and Connor Bailey (34) during the championship game of the Fifth grade division at the Northwestern 3-on-3 Tournament at Northwestern High School in Maple on Saturday, April 1. Superior White defeated Superior Blue for the championship.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Basketball player passes the ball with two hands.
Solon Springs’ Olivia Edwards (13) throws a long pass over her head during theThird and Fourth grade division championship at the Northwestern 3-on-3 Tournament at Northwestern High School in Maple on Saturday, April 1. Solon Springs won the division.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
