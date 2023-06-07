99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Photos: Fans send Spartan Softball off to state

Family, friends and fans turned out this morning to cheer on the Spartans before they left for the WIAA State Softball Tournament in Madison

Player hugs her dad.
Superior’s Gabbi Saari hugs her dad before boarding the team bus during the state send off at Superior High School on Wednesday, June 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Today at 12:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Hundreds of students, staff, family and friends gathered outside of Superior High School on Wednesday, June 7, to show their support for the Spartan softball team before they headed down to Madison for the WIAA State Softball Tournament.

The Spartans will play Menomonee Falls in the Division 1 quarterfinal at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Coach talks to fans.
Superior head softball coach Mike Sather addresses the crowd during the state send off at Superior High School on Wednesday, June 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Fans gather to cheer team.
Hundreds of Superior High School students and staff came out to cheer for the Spartan softball team during the state send off at SHS on Wednesday, June 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
RELATED:

Players talk to fans.
Superior’s Ari Robillard says her name into the microphone as the team talks to the crowd during the state send off at Superior High School on Wednesday, June 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Softball player hugs her mom before heading to state tournament
Superior pitcher Haley Zembo hugs her mom before boarding the team bus during the state send off at Superior High School on Wednesday, June 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Fans wave to bus.
Families of the Spartan softball team wave to the players in the bus as they depart for Madison during the state send off at SHS on Wednesday, June 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Fan waves to bus.
Braelyn Whitford waves to and films the Spartan softball team bus as they get a police and fire department escort while they depart for Madison during the state send off at SHS on Wednesday, June 7.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
What To Read Next
Racing.jpg
Sports
Fog snuffs out features at Gondik Law Speedway
June 05, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3277408+baseball.jpg
Sports
Lake Superior Sea Dogs open season with win
June 04, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Father and daughter pose with PGA trophy
Sports
How state golf champ Izzi Stricker feels about helping her dad secure the Senior PGA title
June 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jon Masson / The Wisconsin State Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Students throw mortarboards in air.
Local
Superior High School celebrates the Class of 2023
June 05, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
2908154+102116.n.st_.Tow_.jpg
Local
Superior council raises vehicle tow fees
June 07, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep report: Cloquet baseball tournament run comes up short
June 06, 2023 10:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Person talks between boat and elevator.
Local
Duluth's Elevator A sees first ship in nearly a decade
June 06, 2023 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien