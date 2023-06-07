Photos: Fans send Spartan Softball off to state

SUPERIOR — Hundreds of students, staff, family and friends gathered outside of Superior High School on Wednesday, June 7, to show their support for the Spartan softball team before they headed down to Madison for the WIAA State Softball Tournament.

The Spartans will play Menomonee Falls in the Division 1 quarterfinal at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Superior head softball coach Mike Sather addresses the crowd during the state send off at Superior High School on Wednesday, June 7. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Hundreds of Superior High School students and staff came out to cheer for the Spartan softball team during the state send off at SHS on Wednesday, June 7. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Ari Robillard says her name into the microphone as the team talks to the crowd during the state send off at Superior High School on Wednesday, June 7. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior pitcher Haley Zembo hugs her mom before boarding the team bus during the state send off at Superior High School on Wednesday, June 7. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Families of the Spartan softball team wave to the players in the bus as they depart for Madison during the state send off at SHS on Wednesday, June 7. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram