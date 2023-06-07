Photos: Fans send Spartan Softball off to state

SUPERIOR — Hundreds of students, staff, family and friends gathered outside of Superior High School on Wednesday, June 7, to show their support for the Spartan softball team before they headed down to Madison for the WIAA State Softball Tournament.
The Spartans will play Menomonee Falls in the Division 1 quarterfinal at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.
