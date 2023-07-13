Photos: Summer ball floods Superior

SUPERIOR — On a night when only the best of the best in Major League Baseball played in their All-Star game, the diamonds at the Hayes Court Complex in Superior were packed with baseball action as teams in the Minors and Majors (player pitch) leagues had games.

Superior Red’s Teagan Theien laces a hit in the first inning of Superior’s 14-6 win over the Duluth Angels in the Majors Division at the Hayes Court Complex in Superior on Tuesday evening, July 11. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior Red’s Zander Covill makes a throw to first from second in the third inning of Superior’s 14-6 win over the Duluth Angels in the Majors Division at the Hayes Court Complex in Superior on Tuesday evening, July 11. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior Red’s Bryce Scharte connects with a low pitch in the second inning of Superior’s 14-6 win over the Duluth Angels in the Majors Division at the Hayes Court Complex in Superior on Tuesday evening, July 11. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior Red’s Carter Johnson grabs his hat before it falls off after making a running catch in the outfield in the third inning of Superior’s win over the Duluth Angels in the Majors Division at the Hayes Court Complex in Superior on Tuesday evening, July 11. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram