Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Photos: Summer ball floods Superior

Young athletes roll during summer baseball leagues.

Player gets hit by a pitch.
Superior Red’s Shane Anderson gets hit by a pitch in his forearm in the second inning of Superior’s 14-6 win over the Duluth Angels in the Majors Division (11- and 12-year-olds) at the Hayes Court Complex in Superior on Tuesday evening, July 11.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — On a night when only the best of the best in Major League Baseball played in their All-Star game, the diamonds at the Hayes Court Complex in Superior were packed with baseball action as teams in the Minors and Majors (player pitch) leagues had games.

Player swings at ball.
Superior Red’s Teagan Theien laces a hit in the first inning of Superior’s 14-6 win over the Duluth Angels in the Majors Division at the Hayes Court Complex in Superior on Tuesday evening, July 11.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player throws to first.
Superior Red’s Zander Covill makes a throw to first from second in the third inning of Superior’s 14-6 win over the Duluth Angels in the Majors Division at the Hayes Court Complex in Superior on Tuesday evening, July 11.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player hits ball.
Superior Red’s Bryce Scharte connects with a low pitch in the second inning of Superior’s 14-6 win over the Duluth Angels in the Majors Division at the Hayes Court Complex in Superior on Tuesday evening, July 11.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player grabs onto to hat as he runs in.
Superior Red’s Carter Johnson grabs his hat before it falls off after making a running catch in the outfield in the third inning of Superior’s win over the Duluth Angels in the Majors Division at the Hayes Court Complex in Superior on Tuesday evening, July 11.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Catcher tags out a player at home.
Superior Red catcher Keagen Tikkanen tags out a Duluth Angels player at home in the first inning of Superior’s win in the Majors Division at the Hayes Court Complex in Superior on Tuesday evening, July 11.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
What To Read Next
359820207_648299174024373_8722174464185973672_n.jpg
Sports
Warren representing Duluth skating club at national festival
13h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
SPORTS-3-TAKEAWAYS-FROM-ACES-WIN-19-LV.jpg
Sports
Gustafson grows into role with WNBA's Mercury
13h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
golf ball on fairway
Sports
Area golf scores for July 7, 2023
5d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A governor standing in front of video cameras while being interviewed.
Wisconsin
Evers' budget vetoes leave state with projected $4B surplus
1d ago
 · 
By  Shawn Johnson / Wisconsin Public Radio
Children and adult carry boxes of donated books
Local
Child fills Harbor House bookshelves
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Fifth-grade students from Four Corners Elementary School tour the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Superior on Friday, May 10, with water resources specialist Megan Högfeldt, center. About 300 students from the Superior School District visited the plant during a two-week period this spring. (Maria Lockwood / mlockwood@superiortelegram.com)
Local
Superior Council to consider cutting sewage rates
2d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
St. Luke's buildings.
Health
St. Luke’s plans to affiliate with Aspirus Health
14h ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen