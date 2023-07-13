Photos: Summer ball floods Superior

SUPERIOR — On a night when only the best of the best in Major League Baseball played in their All-Star game, the diamonds at the Hayes Court Complex in Superior were packed with baseball action as teams in the Minors and Majors (player pitch) leagues had games.
