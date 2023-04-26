Norwood Wednesday Morning Ladies Golf League gears up for season

LAKE NEBAGAMON — Norwood’s Wednesday Morning Ladies League welcomes new members of all ages and abilities.

The league will meet at Norwood Golf Course on May 10 for a league meeting and practice round beginning at 9 a.m.

The league doesn’t require partners or subs. Each week features a fun event that’s sure to improve players' overall game.

Contact Gaye at 715-815-0018 or Jim at Norwood 715-374-3210 with questions.