Volunteers sought to push back aquatic invasive species

Events in Douglas County range from pulling garlic mustard in Central Park to managing invasive plants along the Brule River.

060322.N.ST.Garlic mustard two.JPG
City of Superior Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Linda Cadotte, left, and Superior resident Ken Zurian pull out invasive garlic mustard plants along Faxon Creek in Central Park on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Maria Lockwood / 2022 File / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Community members are invited to join efforts to control aquatic invasive species in Douglas County.

Coordinated through the Douglas County Surface Waters Program, all events are free and open to the public.

They include the following:

Wednesday, April 26: Live virtual training for Clean Boats Clean Waters inspectors will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. No registration required. The video call ink can be found at https://meet.google.com/eyf-tibf-pnt . Contact zach.stewart@douglascountywi.org for more information.

June 7: Join volunteers from the city of Superior and the Northwoods Cooperative Weed Management Area as they pull invasive yellow iris and garlic mustard from the banks of Faxon Creek at Central Park in Superior from 10 a.m. to noon.

June 22: Learn about the ecology and management of yellow flag iris, then join a team effort to clean up yellow iris around the Woodstock Bay boat launch from 5-7 p.m.

June 29, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3: Join a group of volunteers for a hands-on experience controlling invasive species along the Brule River. Manual methods will be used to manage invasive cattail and iris. Email zach.stewart@douglascountywi.org for details.

Aug. 18: An invasive species workday is planned at the Barker's Island Estuarium. Volunteers can meet outside the estuarium to learn about invasive wetland plants on Barker's Island and help manually remove small populations. The date is tentative.

Aug. 19: Learn to identify common aquatic invasive species in Douglas County and help monitor local lakes and rivers during an AIS Snapshot Day and ID Training beginning at 10:30 p.m. Location to be determined.

Oct. 5: Learn about the unique ecosystem and human history of Clough Island, and give back to the island through restoration during a Buckthorn Blast event that begins at 9:30 a.m. Register online at https://www.wisconservation.org/field-trips/registration/.

Visit the Aquatic Invasive Species page on the Douglas County website for more information.

