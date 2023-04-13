99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Virtual option available for Douglas County Deer Advisory Council meeting

The event will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. April 26 at Amnicon Town Hall.

041720.n.st.Deer.jpg
A deer looks up from eating along the road near Gordon Friday, April 10, 2020.
Jed Carlson / 2020 File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 PM

DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Deer Advisory Council will be meet at 6 p.m. April 26 at the Amnicon Town Hall, 8985 E. US Hwy 2, South Range.

Those who wish to attend via Zoom should visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87902451294 or call 1-301-715-8592 and use Meeting ID 879 0245 1294

The councils review current county data on fawn to doe ratios; harvest trends; herd health; deer impacts on agriculture, forest health, economics and vehicle collisions; and the deer hunter experience.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comments on the 2023 deer season, including harvest quotas. The public comment period runs through Sunday, April 16. The survey link is available on the DNR's County Deer Advisory Council webpage.

For more information, call Tom Johnson at 218-591-9158 or Arby Humphrey at 715-815-1032.

By Staff reports
