Take a hike on National Trails Day

BRULE — Join the North Country Trail Association's Brule-St. Croix Chapter for a hike in the Brule River State Forest on June 3 to celebrate National Trails Day. The group hike will explore two favorite sections of the North Country National Scenic Trail.

Hikers can meet at 9 a.m. at the Palmer's Landing Trailhead, 4 miles northeast of Solon Springs on County Highway A.

The first section of the hike will cross the Brule Bog Boardwalk through the headwaters of the St. Croix and Bois Brule rivers. Hikers will continue on the Brule-St. Croix Historic Portage, the route of Native Americans and voyageurs across the continental divide between the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River watershed.

The hike offers 2.5- and 6-mile distance options. Afterward, return to Palmer's Landing for a potluck picnic. For more information, visit meetup.com/sscbhikers .