Sports Northland Outdoors

Take a hike on National Trails Day

Explore the Brule Bog Boardwalk and sections of the Grand Footpath with members of the North Country Trail Association.

A hiking group on the North Country National Scenic Trail in the Brule River State Forest.
Contributed / North Country Trail Association's Brule-St. Croix Chapter
By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 AM

BRULE — Join the North Country Trail Association's Brule-St. Croix Chapter for a hike in the Brule River State Forest on June 3 to celebrate National Trails Day. The group hike will explore two favorite sections of the North Country National Scenic Trail.

Hikers can meet at 9 a.m. at the Palmer's Landing Trailhead, 4 miles northeast of Solon Springs on County Highway A.

News
RELATED: Solon Springs students connect to 'backyard' trails
The North Country Trail runs right through the community.
April 27, 2021 04:34 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

The first section of the hike will cross the Brule Bog Boardwalk through the headwaters of the St. Croix and Bois Brule rivers. Hikers will continue on the Brule-St. Croix Historic Portage, the route of Native Americans and voyageurs across the continental divide between the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River watershed.

The hike offers 2.5- and 6-mile distance options. Afterward, return to Palmer's Landing for a potluck picnic. For more information, visit meetup.com/sscbhikers .

